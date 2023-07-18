Drier Weather Expected For 2nd Half Of July, Temperature May Reach 35°C On 1-2 Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporeans Can Expect Drier Weather For 2nd Half Of July

The month of July ushered in a spell of wet weather, which Singaporeans welcomed as a relief from the heat.

However, drier days are ahead of us once again, with the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) predicting as such for the second half of July.

Temperatures may also hit as high as 35°C for one to two days.

Drier weather expected for 2nd half of July

According to MSS’ media advisory, prevailing monsoon conditions will continue over Singapore for the next two weeks, with low-level winds blowing from the southeast or southwest.

However, weather conditions will likely be drier in the second half of the month compared to the first half.

This is due to the development of low-pressure systems in the western Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea, which may shift the rain band northwards, bringing about less rainfall in Singapore and the surrounding region.

The passage of Sumatra squalls may result in widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on several mornings.

Meanwhile, short-duration thundery showers will likely occur between the late morning and afternoon for several days.

Warmer temperatures at night due to humid sea air

Singapore residents will have to grapple with warm conditions for most days of the next fortnight.

Daily maximum temperatures will range between 32°C and 34°C, hitting a high of 35°C on one to two days.

Several warm nights are also on the cards due to prevailing winds blowing from the southeast or south, bringing warm and humid sea air.

On these nights, citizens can expect temperatures to rise to around 28°C, especially over the southeastern region.

Kent Ridge recorded 113% above average rainfall between 1 & 16 July

The first half of July saw short-duration thundery showers fall over parts of Singapore, mainly in the late morning and afternoon.

On 14 July, these showers were widespread in the morning and early afternoon.

Kent Ridge recorded a total rainfall of 98.4mm that day, the highest for the first half of July.

On a daily basis, maximum temperatures were 34°C and below, except for 4 and 5 July, when Choa Chu Kang and Clementi experienced a high of 35.4°C on both days.

Several warm nights also came to pass, especially over the southern and eastern parts of Singapore. Minimum temperatures recorded ranged between 28°C and 29°C.

Most parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall for the first fortnight of July.

Kent Ridge had 113% above average rainfall, while Sembawang saw 56% below average rainfall.

Featured image by MS News.