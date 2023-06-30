Wet Weather Will Continue In 1st Half Of July, Perfect Relief From Earlier Warm Spell

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Wet Weather To Continue In 1st Half Of July, Thundery Showers From Late Morning To Afternoon

After a few months of sweltering heat, June ended with days of rainy weather.

The wet weather is now expected to continue into the first half of July, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The upcoming showers will be the perfect relief for the preceding hot and dry spell.

Wet weather on most afternoons in the 1st half of July

In a weather advisory on Friday (30 June), MSS said wet weather conditions are expected in Singapore and the region in the next two weeks.

These will include short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island, between the late morning and afternoon on most days.

This comes as the prevailing Southwest Monsoon is set to persist in the first half of July.

It’s characterised by low-level winds blowing from the southeast or southwest.

Rain in the morning on a few days

However, the pre-dawn and morning hours may also see rainy weather on a few days.

These will take the form of widespread thundery showers and gusty winds.

They will be caused by the passage of Sumatra squalls — a phenomenon caused by strong daytime heating of the earth’s surface.

Overall, the total rainfall for the period should be above average for most areas of Singapore.

Maximum temperature of 32-34°C on most days

Despite the increased likelihood of rain, most days will still be balmy, as typical for Singapore.

The daily maximum temperature on these days is set to be between 32°C and 34°C.

There could even be a few warm days where the temperature will go “slightly above” 34°C, MSS said.

Warm & humid on several July nights

Unfortunately, several nights will also be warm and humid, with temperatures remaining above 28°C.

These will be attributed to prevailing winds blowing from the southeast or south that blow warm and moist air from the sea over the island.

Residents of the eastern and southern coastal areas of Singapore will be most affected by these warm and humid nights.

Above average rainfall in June

In June, most parts of Singapore experienced above average rainfall, with localised short-duration thundery showers on some afternoons.

Widespread thundery showers and gusty winds also occurred in the pre-dawn and morning on several days, due to Sumatra squalls.

Particularly, the highest daily rainfall for the month — 96.2mm — was recorded on 4 June in Toa Payoh.

MacRitchie Reservoir recorded 84% above average rainfall, but Mandai’s rainfall was 34% below average.

June less warm compared with May

Perhaps due to the above-average rainfall, June was also less warm compared with May, MSS said.

The daily maximum temperature on most days was between 32°C and 34°C, in stark contrast to the several days of above-34°C temperatures in May.

However, June had several warm nights where the mercury went above 28°C.

The highest daily maximum temperature was 34.7°C on two days — 2 June and 20 June. It was recorded at Pulau Ubin and Ang Mo Kio respectively.

Wet weather in July means time to stay in & relax

Whether warm or cold, rainy weather will no doubt be the best to nua in, so take every chance you can get to relax over the next fortnight,

After all, everybody needs to recharge after surviving the record heat.

Just don’t fall asleep at work and get caught.

Featured image adapted from Prisoners Dilemma on Flickr