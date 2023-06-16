More Warm Days Coming In 2nd Half Of June, Less Rainfall Also Expected

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

More Warm Days In 2nd Half Of June, Warm & Humid Conditions On Some Nights

The past few months have seen sweltering weather take hold in Singapore, with precious few days of rain to provide relief.

Unfortunately, it’s about to get worse — more warm days are expected in the second half of June.

The next two weeks will also see less rainfall, resulting in a comparitively drier spell.

More warm days compared with 1st half of June

In weather advisory on Friday (16 June), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said more warm days will be coming in the coming fortnight, compared with the first half of June.

This comes as the prevailing Southwest Monsoon is set to persist in the second half of the month.

The winds across the island will be low level and mostly blow from the southeast or southwest.

Temperature could hit 35°C on a few days

Exactly how warm will it be?

MSS has regrettably predicted that the daily maximum temperature will soar to 34°C “on most days”.

Worse still, this could go up further to as high as 35°C on a few days — typically when there’s less cloud cover.

Warm & humid conditions on some June nights

Singaporeans will sadly not have any respite even at night, MSS said.

We can expect warm and humid conditions on some nights, when the temperature could hit 29°C.

This will happen when the prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea over to us.

Residents of southeastern Singapore will be more likely to experience these muggy conditions.

Relatively drier weather in 2nd half of June

Compounding the hot climate will be the relatively drier weather compared with the first two weeks of June.

This will be due to the presence of a dry air mass, which may bring “relatively fair and warm weather” during a few days.

That’s why MSS expects the second half of June to have below-average rainfall.

However, the total rainfall for the entire month should be near average over most of Singapore, they said.

Quick showers on some days in the afternoon

Despite the drier weather, some days may still bring localised short-duration thundery showers for some relief.

These will take place in the afternoon over parts of the island, MSS said.

The wet weather will occur when there’s a convergence of prevailing winds with the sea breeze.

Widespread showers on only 1-2 days

Perhaps thankfully, there will also be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds.

However, these will happen on only one or two days, and between the pre-dawn hours and morning, so enjoy the cooler weather while you can.

They’ll be due to Sumatra squalls, caused by strong daytime heating of the earth’s surface.

Unfortunately, it seems we won’t have much respite from the warm weather yet, so crank up the aircon or stay hydrated and seek shade when outdoors.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bing Hui Yau on Unsplash.