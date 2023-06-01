First Half Of June To Have Warm & Humid Nights, S’pore Temperature May Exceed 34°C

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Warm & Humid Weather Expected In First Half Of June 2023

Even though it rained on Thursday (1 June) in many parts of Singapore, we can expect more warm and humid weather in the coming two weeks.

According to the Meterological Service Singapore (MSS), the southwest monsoon is setting in over the region, bringing drier, warmer weather in early June 2023.

The daily maximum temperature in the next fortnight is forecast to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

MSS also said that we can expect some short-duration thundery showers on some afternoons, as well as widespread thundery showers thanks to Sumatra squalls on some mornings.

Warm & humid weather expected at night in June

However, on a day or two with less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature can reach around 35°C.

Nights are also expected to be warm and humid, MSS added.

“Warm nights typically occur when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south and bring warm, humid air from the sea.”

Temperatures may remain above 29°C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

These are going to be some sweat-filled nights, so have your fans and cold drinks ready.

9 days in May recorded temperature exceeding 35°C

In MSS’s review of last month, it noted that inter-monsoon conditions prevailed, with prevailing winds generally light and variable in direction.

May was an overall warm month, with maximum temperatures reaching above 34°C on most days.

The second week of May was especially warm when “light winds and clear sky conditions resulted in high temperatures across many parts of Singapore”.

Temperatures remained above 29°C at night, particular during the second half of the month.

13 May in particular was particularly warm as several locations had temperatures exceeding 36°C.

Of these, Ang Mo Kio reached 37°C, tying the record for highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore, since the country began recording temperatures in 1929.

Most parts of Singapore had below average rainfall last month.

Paya Lebar had 9% more than the average, while Punggol had 64% below average rainfall.

Remember to hydrate

Most days and nights in the upcoming fortnight are expected to remain warm still.

Do ensure that you stay cool and hydrated, and avoid excessive heat exposure if possible.

Featured image adapted from Pxfuel.