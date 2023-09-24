25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Drink Driving In Thomson, Car Chase Involved 6 Police Vehicles

Man Apprehended For Drink Driving After Police Vehicle Chase

Authorities recently apprehended a 25-year-old man in Singapore for alleged drink driving after a car chase that involved at least 6 police vehicles.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Thursday (21 Sep) in the Thomson area.

Footage of the chase surfaced on social media, showing the vehicles zipping past late-night traffic.

Police arrested man for supposed drink driving following vehicle chase

According to The Straits Times, the police arrested a 25-year-old male driver for alleged dangerous driving, evasion of roadblock, and drink driving.

The driver had reportedly engaged at least five traffic police motorcycles and one police car in a chase on Thursday (21 Sep). It happened around 1.45am along Whitley Road in the Thomson area.

The incident started when traffic police officers directed a car to stop at a roadblock in the vicinity.

However, the driver did not comply. Instead, he sped off away from the officers and the roadblock.

The police told ST the man was arrested for dangerous driving, evasion of roadblock, and drink driving after a brief chase. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Investigations into this case are currently underway.

5 traffic police motorcycles & 1 police car on the heels of speeding black car

A video of the car chase surfaced on the sgfollowsall Instagram page later that day.

It was surveillance footage from a car that witnessed the drama unfolding before the driver’s eyes.

A black car zipped past the right side of the camcar and sped off into the distance.

Red and blue lights then emerged from the left side of the camcar. This was shortly before a traffic police officer on a motorcycle appeared from behind.

Another traffic police motorcycle is also hot on their tales, speeding past traffic on the right lane.

A police car then quickly appeared in frame, pursuing the speeding black vehicle with its lights on.

Three more traffic police motorcycles followed the car.

