Passengers Allegedly Hurl Racial Slurs At Driver On 19 Mar, Police Report Lodged

Taxi and private-hire drivers often spend long hours on roads, ferrying customers back and forth.

However, this can sometimes be a thankless job when meeting with unkind passengers.

On Saturday (19 Mar), some customers allegedly directed racial slurs at a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver at Prinsep Street.

The driver then cancelled the booking and has since lodged a police report against the customers.

Passengers heard shouting racial slurs at driver

On Monday (21 Mar), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) shared a video of customers allegedly hurling racial slurs at a driver.

The incident occurred on Saturday (19 Mar) at Prinsep Street. At the time, the driver was picking some customers up.

Before entering the car, the customers hit the vehicle’s rear window, and a loud thud could be heard.

Source

When they entered the car, the driver asked them not to knock on the window, saying that the car was expensive.

However, according to the Facebook post, one of the passengers sitting in the front got agitated by this.

This is followed by a heated verbal altercation between the customers and the driver before the customers then shouted racial slurs at the driver.

Source

One person in the car could be heard saying the word ‘babi’.

The driver cancelled the booking in response, and the customers left the vehicle as one person apologised. The driver shared that he later filed a police report.

He asked for advice on the next course of action regarding the matter in the Facebook post.

Netizens outraged by passengers’ behaviour

In light of the incident, netizens have urged the driver to follow through with the police report and gain justice for suffering such verbal abuse.

One netizen pointed out that using racially harmful language in Singapore is, in fact, against the law.

Source

Another commented on Facebook that the driver could also approach the police car stationed in front of the vehicle.

Source

A YouTube user, also a PHV driver, advised that the man follow through with the report as these matters are taken seriously.

Source

Respect our taxi & private-hire drivers

Our local PHV drivers are just trying to eke out an honest living. As passengers, we should treat them with the respect and courtesy they deserve.

Even in high-tension situations, there is no need to use racially charged and disrespectful language.

We hope that the driver in the video will get the justice he deserves from being treated with such disrespect.

