Driver Cuts Into Camcar’s Lane & Behaves Aggressively At JB Customs, Police Report Filed

Driver Cuts Lane At JB Customs & Allegedly Challenges Camcar To Come Out Of Car

A man was driving into the Johor Bahru (JB) customs when a male driver tried to, then successfully cuts into his lane.

Upon successfully doing so, the driver got out of the car and behaved aggressively, at one point hitting the man’s windscreen.

He also allegedly challenged the man to come out of the car.

The people in the camcar told MS News they have since made a police report with the Singapore Police Force.

Driver of Red Hyundai cuts into camcar’s lane and behaves aggressively at JB customs

Mr Cayden Loh told MS News that the incident took place at around 12pm on 6 Oct.

He was sitting in the passenger seat with his father driving while their car was nearing the JB customs when a red Hyundai cut abruptly into their lane.

According to dashcam footage seen by MS News, the driver of the red Hyundai then got out of the car and began gesticulating aggressively.

The camcar, which Mr Loh says belonged to his father, then shook. He said this was because the driver had hit his windshield “very hard”, causing his car to shake.

After that, the driver allegedly shouted vulgarities while asking Mr Loh to come out of the car.

Mr Loh said he responded, “Please don’t create trouble in other people’s country,” as he was in JB while being a Singaporean.

The red Hyundai also carried a Singapore licence plate.

However, the driver allegedly replied, “I’m Malaysian, you scared is it? We talk inside JB!”

Mr Loh then said, “No, sorry, I am Singaporean and I want peace.”

During this time, the driver allegedly mentioned the name of a secret society.

Apologising again, Mr Loh then told the driver he would like to carry on with his journey and the incident appeared to end there.

The driver of the red Hyundai then went back to his car and drove off. The entire exchange lasted less than a minute.

Police report filed

“The guy was quite hostile,” Mr Loh noted. “He came to the front glass and whacked it so hard I thought it was going to break.”

He said he shared his story with MS News to raise awareness as the person was behaving aggressively.

Mr Loh confirmed that he filed a police report with the Singapore Police Force after the incident.

At first, he was unsure whether he could file one as they were in JB during the time, but has since managed to do so in Singapore.

He also alleged that the man was driving a GrabRentals car, but MS News has not confirmed this as of the time of writing.

Shenanigans at the customs related to lane-jumping are sadly not rare. At the Tuas Second Link, a convoy of four Porsche cars used the motorcycle lane to cut the queue.

