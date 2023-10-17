4 Porsche Cars Cut Queue At Tuas 2nd Link, Forced To Return To Johor Side

4 Porsche Cars Use Motorcycle Lane To Cut Tuas 2nd Link Queue, Forced To Turn Back

The crossings between Malaysia and Singapore at the Causeway and Tuas Link are always packed. Thus, four Porsche cars drew ire when they cut the queue using the motorcycle lane.

The cars broke road rules by crossing the double white lines. Two initially forced their way into a better spot, then allowed two other Porsches to cut in as well.

One of the drivers barging in even stuck his hand out as a ‘thank you’ gesture.

Satisfyingly, dashcams captured the four cars heading back to Johor on the other lane. Presumably, security had forced them to turn back.

Porsche cars cut queue at Tuas Second Link

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante posted a video showing an incident at 2.29pm on Sunday (15 Oct).

The video showed a heavily congested Tuas Second Link, heading towards Singapore. Cars heading back to Singapore after the weekend packed the bridge from end to end, with traffic slowed greatly.

On the motorcycle lanes, however, the motorbikes cruise past the traffic jam at high speeds.

Two sleek-looking Porsches seemed to have the same idea. Using the motorcycle lane to race ahead of the other cars, they attempted to cut back into the car lanes.

This caused them to cross over the double-white lines, breaking Singapore’s road laws.

Nevertheless, the silver and light blue cars squeezed into a gap and cut in ahead of other cars who had patiently waited.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the two cars then deliberately held up the cars behind them.

Why? Well, two similarly-looking Porsches, a white one and another light blue one, rush in from the motorcycle lane and slip right into the open spots in the lane.

Presumably, the four-car convoy knew each other. The driver in the white Porsche then sticks their hand out in a ‘thank you’ gesture, perhaps at the other two for giving them spots to cut the queue.

Cars sent heading back to Johor side

The brazen and unfair acts of the car inspire a sense of irritation and injustice in any viewer, but especially those in the congestion itself.

Not to worry, as karma struck them as well. A while later, a dashcam caught the four cars driving on the opposite road back to Johor’s side.

While we don’t know what happened, security at the Singapore checkpoint presumably noticed the queue-cutting and sent them packing.

The gratifying retribution satisfied many viewers online. They thanked Singapore customs, whom they assumed forced the Porsche cars to U-turn.

Hopefully, the drivers learnt their lesson about cutting queues.

Earlier this month, an even crazier lane-cutting incident took place at Tuas Second Link with a man blocking a car with his own body.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.