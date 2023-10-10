Man Blocks Car On Tuas Second Link With His Body To Let Another Driver Cut In

Man Blocks Car On Tuas Second Link With His Body On 8 Oct

Last year, a lady went viral for blocking a car on the Second Link with her body and damaging the vehicle.

A similar incident happened recently when a man blocked a vehicle with his body, allowing another car to cut into the lane.

Thankfully, neither he nor the car he blocked sustained damage, unlike the incident last July.

Man blocks car on Second Link with his body, other driver cuts in

On Monday (9 Oct), the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted dashcam footage showing the incident on Tuas Second Link.

The video has since gone viral with over 1,000 shares in less than a day.

At the start of the video, a bespectacled man in a grey shirt was seen making his way towards a white Mazda. The stationary cars behind him suggest that the drivers were stuck in slow-moving traffic.

After gesturing to the Mazda’s driver, the man then proceeds to stand in front of the said vehicle, inserting his fingers below the front bonnet.

As the Mazda could not move, the man then gestured for a black car — which he had exited from — to cut into the lane, ahead of the white car.

The man continued to hold his position even when the Mazda driver tried inching forward. At one point, he had even turned his back on the car.

The black car eventually found space to cut into the lane after a good 10 to 15 seconds.

Upon seeing that his ‘mission’ was successful, the man returned to the front passenger seat of the black car.

According to the accompanying caption, the incident happened last Sunday (8 Oct) evening, a typically busy time of the week on both the Causeway and Second Link.

Netizens praise Mazda driver’s patience

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the latest incident and the one that happened last July.

Others also praised the Mazda driver for their patience, which prevented the incident from escalating.

Tension can understandably soar when traffic is slow, but that’s still no reason to resort to such dangerous actions.

Thankfully in this case, both parties appeared to walk away from the incident unharmed.

What would you do if you were in the Mazda driver’s position? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.