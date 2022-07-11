Tuas Woman Alleges Toyota Driver Challenged Son To Fight, So She Tried To Protect Him

Woman In Tuas Second Link Road Rage Claims She Was Protecting Son

There are two sides to every story, even ones that, at first glance, are of individuals who seem to be at fault.

On Saturday (9 Jul), a woman went viral for blocking a Toyota SUV with her body and throwing its licence plate at its windshield on Tuas Second Link.

Sharing her side of the story with Shin Min Daily News, the woman said she only did so to protect her son, who was driving the red Kia sedan.

She explained that the Toyota driver had challenged her son to a one-on-one fight after colliding with their car.

On the other hand, the Toyota driver’s son claimed the Kia driver had pointed the middle finger at his father.

Toyota driver allegedly challenged son to fight

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman, who does not wish to be named, said her son was driving the red Kia at the time of the incident. They were going to Malaysia to visit relatives.

When en route, they encountered the Toyota SUV that had allegedly been cutting into the long queues towards the checkpoint.

The woman said traffic was especially heavy that day, and they had been in the queue for over an hour in the right-most lane.

At one point, the Toyota tried to cut into their lane. Noticing that it was the same Toyota that had repeatedly been changing lanes, her son refused to give way.

But the Toyota was said to have kept forcing its way into the lane. With both parties refusing to relent, it led to a slight collision.

The woman said she then examined the scrapes. As the damage was minimal, she was going to let it go.

However, she claimed that the Toyota driver stopped the car and approached her son, hurling vulgarities at him.

She elaborated that the driver even challenged her son to get off the car and fight him one-on-one.

Woman tried to protect son on Tuas Second Link

While her son ignored the Toyota driver’s provocations, she felt protective of her son and got down from the car to reason with the driver.

Videos of the incident showed the woman talking to a man beside the Kia sedan while she filmed him with her phone.

The woman told Shin Min Daily News that soon after, the driver returned to his car, allegedly refusing to communicate properly.

This was when she decided to block the Toyota SUV with her body.

The woman said she did not expect the driver to continue moving while she was in front of the vehicle.

Because of this, she shared that her thighs were scratched and injured by the car’s licence plate.

Angered and in pain, that was when she turned around to rip off the Toyota’s licence plate and hurled it at the windscreen.

She shared a picture of her injured legs with Shin Min Daily News.

Middle finger allegedly pointed at Toyota driver

Shin Min Daily News also contacted the Toyota driver’s son for comment.

The 25-year-old said after the collision between the two cars, the other party gestured at his dad, asking him to alight.

He claimed that a middle finger was also pointed at his father.

The son then said he wished to discuss the matter amicably with the woman and her son.

If they reject this request, his father will engage a lawyer to pursue the matter.

Hope both parties can talk things out

As more details of the incident come to light, it has turned into a ‘he said, she said’ scenario.

While the woman might have her grievances, the evidence is indisputable — she was still in the wrong for damaging the property of others.

With the case now under Malaysian police’s investigation, hopefully, both parties can negotiate and settle the dispute amicably.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.