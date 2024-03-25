21-year-old driver arrested after knocking down 2 people in Geylang, rental car found abandoned

Driver arrested after hit-&-run accident in Geylang on 23 March

The 21-year-old driver of a car that knocked down two pedestrians in Geylang on Saturday (23 March) has been arrested.

Footage of the incident showed the car leaving the scene after the collision.

The driver faces multiple charges including driving without a valid licence.

Both pedestrians — a man aged 51 and a woman aged 32 — were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital conscious.

Police arrest driver who fled Geylang accident scene

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) released a statement regarding the arrest today (25 March).

It said that the driver of the car failed to stop to help the victims and allegedly fled the scene.

The 21-year-old will face charges for the following:

Driving without due care causing grievous hurt

Driving without a valid licence and insurance coverage

Taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to provide assistance to the injured

Moving the vehicle without a police officer’s authority

For driving without due care causing grievous hurt, he could face up to two years’ imprisonment, up to a S$5,000 fine or both.

If he proves guilty of driving without a valid licence, a maximum three-year jail term, S$10,000 fine or both await him.

Car was rented since Dec 2023

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the car involved belonged to OZ Car Rental. Company owner Tommy Chen, 40, said the police called him past midnight on Sunday (24 March) informing him of the vehicle’s involvement in a hit-and-run accident.

He promptly provided the necessary details including the renter’s information. The police later found the car abandoned not far from the scene of the accident and towed it away.

Mr Chen told Zaobao that the customer originally rented the car from Dec 2023 till its lease expired in Feb 2024. The latter asked for a one-month extension, only for the accident to happen the next day.

Expressing his commitment to assist the authorities, Mr Chen said: “We will cooperate with police investigations and collect repair fees from the driver.”

Road users reminded of traffic rules

In light of the incident, the police reminded all road users of the importance of traffic rules for everyone’s safety.

ST quoted them as saying: “Motorists who are involved in accidents should stop and render assistance, such as calling for an ambulance to provide medical attention to the injured.”

The police added that failure to do so could result in a maximum S$1,000 fine, three months in jail or both.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.