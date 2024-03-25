Man arrested after driving over motorcycle multiple times & fleeing scene in Woodlands

Man arrested after repeatedly driving over motorcycle

A man was arrested yesterday (24 Mach) after driving over a motorcycle multiple times and fleeing the scene in Woodlands.

A video posted on Singapore Road Accident’s (SRA) Facebook page showed the driver stopping at the side of the road before reversing into the motorcycle and driving off.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the 47-year-old driver was arrested within three hours of a filed police report.

Fled the scene after incident

According to Lianhe Zaobao , the incident occurred on Saturday (23 March) at 10.10pm on Woodlands Avenue 12 after an alleged dispute between the driver and the motorcyclist.

In the video, the driver could be seen parking his car on the side of the road after being told by the motorcyclist and his passenger to step out of the car.

In a haste, the driver reversed his car into the motorcycle behind him.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were not on the bike during the collision, but were captured shouting at the driver to stop.

The driver then accelerated forward, hitting the motorcycle again and fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the scene

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) were alerted of a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle shortly after.

Upon further investigations, the police identified the driver and arrested him within three hours.

CNA reported that the man will be charged in court today (25 March) for the offence of rash conduct.

If found guilty, the man may be jailed for up to one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

