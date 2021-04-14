Dyson Singapore Plans On Having 250 More Job Openings By 2025

The brand Dyson is no stranger to Singaporeans. Not only do we lust after their top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners, but we’re also certain ladies – and gents – love their hairstyling tools as well.

In an announcement on Wednesday (14 Apr), the company states that Dyson is looking to hire 250 more scientists and engineers by 2025.

The British technology firm currently has 1,400 people employed in Singapore.

It will also be moving into their new global headquarters (HQ) at St James Power Station soon.

Dyson to have 250 job openings by 2025

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Dyson intends on hiring 250 more scientists and engineers as they expand into areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

This will double the number of its existing software and electronics engineering team.

Many new roles, for example, senior engineering roles have since opened up, as seen on the company’s website.

While Dyson wishes to find the best talent globally to fill the roles, the CEO Roland Kreuger said the company’s focus is still on Singaporean talents.

Also focuses on building leaders of tomorrow

In a CNA report, Mr Krueger emphasised that university students are not exempted from their talent pool.

In fact, the company recognises that 26 percent of students in Singapore have opted for the engineering route.

Hence, they intend to tap into this resource to tackle the tech talent crunch.

The company is offering a myriad of internship opportunities and is also closely working with local universities like Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Moving into new HQ at St James Power Station

The company is set to move into their new HQ at St James Power Station in HarbourFront — a place that most Singaporeans would fondly remember as an ex-clubbing hot spot.

However, the company will still hold onto its current premises at the Science Park.

With this expansion, they intend to set up a new Cyber Fusion Centre.

According to Mr Krueger, focusing on cybersecurity is key to protecting their intellectual property (IP) — especially for a company based on innovation and technology.

This will come with new job opportunities for people in the cybersecurity field.

Send in your applications

For anyone who’s interested in working for this tech giant, there’s really no harm in sending in your résumé.

For more information on other job listings, you can check out this link here.

As consumers and, in general, a pretty tech-savvy generation, we cannot wait to see what’s in store for Dyson next.

That it’s chosen to make Singapore a hub means more job opportunities for Singaporeans.

