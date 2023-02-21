ICA Finds 20,000 E-Vaporisers Disguised As Chicken-Flavoured Snacks, HSA Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ICA Foils Plans To Smuggle 20,000 E-Vaporisers In Snack Packaging On 3 Feb

Prices of tobacco products have risen following the recent increase in taxes, but attempts to smuggle illegal alternatives have been a long-standing phenomenon.

Recently, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 20,000 e-vaporisers disguised as chicken-flavoured snacks.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

Anomalies found in X-ray images of lorry containing “snacks”

On 3 Feb, ICA officers noticed anomalies in the X-ray images of a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint. Officers then directed the sus vehicle for enhanced checks.

The contraband items were found hidden within the consignment. The boxes were initially declared as “snack items”.

A report by The Straits Times (ST) said that the e-vaporisers were disguised as chicken-flavoured snacks.

The case has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & safe travels while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure,” stated ICA.

E-vaporisers are illegal in Singapore

Citing figures from HSA, ST reports that there were four times the number of people caught in 2022 for using and possessing e-vaporisers compared to 2020.

4,916 people were reportedly caught last year, compared with 1,266 in 2020 and 4,697 in 2021.

It is an offence under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act to sell, possess for sale, import, or distribute e-vaporisers and their related components.

Any person convicted of the offence is liable to a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both for the first offence.

For the second or subsequent offence, offenders face a maximum fine of S$20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.