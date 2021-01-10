ECP Accident On 9 Jan Involves 2 Cars, 3 Taken To Hospital

Speeding down the highway after midnight seems tantalising as there aren’t many cars, but we must always take proper care to keep within speed limits.

Otherwise, we might lose control of the car and endanger lives.

An accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday (9 Jan) ended with at least one wrecked car and 3 people taken to hospital.

It’s not clear as to how the accident occurred, but there was a speeding car spotted in someone’s dashcam before the BMW met with the accident.

Footage uploaded on social media shows the BMW cutting in front of the cam car, before surging into the road divider and flipping over.

We summarise the incident below — you can view the full clip here.

BMW car crashes into road divider at ECP and flips over

In the early morning of 9 Jan, at around 2am, a BMW car crashed into the road divider along ECP towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

There were 2 cars involved in the accident, apparently.

Footage of the accident shows 2 cars speeding past the car recording.

While the first car speeds by seemingly without incident, the 2nd speeding car isn’t so lucky.

Source

The BMW appears to lose control and turns sharply into the right lane.

Source

Then the car crashes into the road divider and flips over, onto the opposite side of the highway.

The ensuing crash causes some debris to splatter on the recording car’s windscreen.

Source

Pictures of the aftermath shows the wrecked BMW car being towed away.

Source

The car looks to be in a bad state, as you’d expect. All 3 people taken to hospital were conscious at the time.

Source

Police investigations ongoing

The 3 people taken to hospital are:

2 women aged 23 and 24

1 man aged 25

They were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police told CNA. It’s unclear if they were all seated in the BMW or were in the other involved car.

Police investigations are also ongoing.

Remember, speed kills — even if it’s on a highway with few cars.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.