Eden Ang returns after 6 years, wants to help those struggling with addiction & shame

Eden Ang returns after 6 years following rape allegations, apologises to those he hurt

Six years after he was the subject of rape allegations, Singaporean YouTube personality Eden Ang has returned.

In a video on YouTube, Ang apologised to those he had hurt in the past.

He went on to express that he had visited counsellors in an effort to heal and wanted to help other young men struggling with addiction.

Eden Ang returns to YouTube after 6 years

Ang started his video by stating that it had been six years since he had produced content for his viewers.

“I have learned many things and I am still on this journey of learning,” he explained.

He shared that only those closest to him knew about what he’d been up to for the past few years since he’d disappeared from the public sphere.

“I am not proud of the many things that I have done in the past,” he said, adding:

I think that it’s very important to apologize to those who you’ve hurt… I truly wish that I could.

“The ones that were more seen were obviously the ones which were most humiliating, embarrassing and something that I’ve been very ashamed of… and have had on my shoulders for a long time.”

Eden Ang expresses that he wants to move forward

Ang moved on to admit that he had not treated women with enough “respect in the ways of communication” nor behaved well with them.

“Many years ago… I dealt with the authorities,” he said. “They made it very clear to me that though legally I’m not reprimanded… but in my behavior it was not appropriate.”

He expressed that he wanted to “move forward” and “make it better”, and avoid repeating the same mistakes made in the past.

“What I can do is take on an approach at life which is very… different from the way I was in the past,” Ang said.

He then stated that in the coming days he would go into more detail about the lessons he had learnt and the state of his finances, which was currently poor due to his wife having to bear the burden for his family.

“I have been making enough to get by but [I’m] definitely not pulling the weight… my wife has been doing that,” he said.

Wants to talk more about issues close to the heart

Ang also shared that he wanted to talk about issues such as suffering from an addiction to pornography and becoming addicted “to an image of the opposite gender that isn’t correct.”

“I have dealt with this for many, many years,” he said, adding that other men had come up to him to say that they were going through something similar.

“It comes with a very heavy weight of humiliation [and] embarrassment… wanting to apologise daily,” he said.

“I believe that there’s a reason why I happen to still have this platform active and I wish to be able to share that as well.”

In addition, he confessed to having thought of committing suicide numerous times.

“Everybody needs help and it isn’t wrong to ask for it,” he said. “I have seen counsellors and they have really helped me and changed my life for the better.”

Ang ultimately concluded the video by stating that he was coming forward as a “flawed artist”, reiterating his apology to those he had hurt in the past.

“I hope this speaks to you well and I’ll see you soon,” he said.

Also read: Dee Kosh Released From Prison & Returns To Social Media, Says He Has Much To Say

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Eden Ang on YouTube.