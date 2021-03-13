SFA Finds Salmonella Bacteria In Eggs From Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram

Eggs are a staple in most Singaporean households, perhaps due to their versatility.

While we often use them in our cooking without much thought, you might want to be wary if you’ve purchased eggs imported from Malaysia.

On Friday (12 Mar), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued an advisory alerting consumers of the presence of Salmonella bacteria in eggs from a Malaysian farm.

They’ve since issued a recall and urged customers who have purchased the eggs in question to cook them thoroughly before eating.

Eggs from Malaysia farm contain Salmonella virus

According to SFA’s media release, the eggs were imported from Lay Hong Berhad Farm Jeram in Malaysia.

Eggs from there have the code CES008 printed in red on their shells, so they’d be easy to distinguish.

Though the bacteria may cause foodborne illnesses, SFA has given the go-ahead to eat the eggs — as long as consumers cook them thoroughly first.

The heat will destroy the bacteria, thus making the eggs safe for consumption.

To be exact, SFA advises for the eggs to be cooked till “the egg white and yolk are solid”.

Since the bacteria can exist inside an egg or on its shell, we’d recommend heeding SFA’s advice.

That said, those who do not feel well after consuming the eggs are encouraged to seek medical attention.

Though the Salmonella infection typically goes away within a week for most people, the bacteria can cause severe illness for vulnerable members of the community, such as:

Elderly

Young children

Those with a weakened immune system

SFA asks 4 importers to recall product

In light of the discovery, SFA has asked 4 importers in Singapore to recall the product for precautionary reasons.

The Malaysian farm has also been suspended until they’ve contained the Salmonella issue.

Check if you’ve bought affected eggs

If you’ve purchased eggs recently, you might want to head to your kitchen to check if the ones you got were among the affected Malaysian imports.

Should you choose to consume them, remember to be extra safe and cook them thoroughly.

Kudos to SFA for their proactiveness, helping to ensure that food products are safe for our consumption.

Featured image adapted from Marco Verch Professional Photographer on Flickr.