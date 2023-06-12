Elderly Man Passes Away In Ang Mo Kio Flat, Was Uncontactable For 6 Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Man Living In Ang Mo Kio Felt Unwell But Insisted On Going Home

When an elderly person living alone isn’t heard from for some time, it may sometimes be a good idea to check up on them.

An elderly man had become uncontactable for six days but his girlfriend didn’t think anything was amiss.

That is, until she was told that he had passed away in his Ang Mo Kio flat.

Elderly man lived in Ang Mo Kio flat for over 20 years

The deceased was Mr He Yijin (transliterated from Mandarin), 65, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He lived alone, occupying a flat in Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

He’d resided there for more than 20 years, said neighbours interviewed by Shin Min.

Before retiring, he’d worked three jobs, including as a vegetable seller at a market and as a cleaner.

However, he seldom communicated with other residents. No friends or relatives were seen visiting him either.

Elderly man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat on 8 June

Unfortunately, Mr He was found dead at home last Thursday (8 June).

On the day he was found, a strong foul smell emanated from the unit, which was cordoned off by the police.

Neighbours sprayed air freshener in the air and closed their doors and windows.

Girlfriend arrived to identify body

As the police investigated the death, Mr He’s 60-year-old girlfriend arrived to identify the body.

She was seen wiping away tears as she stood outside his unit.

The girlfriend, named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that she and Mr He had been together for more than 10 years.

Although they never got married, they were each other’s sole source of support as they had very few friends.

Deceased last seen 6 days before

Ms Chen said the last time she saw her boyfriend was six days before.

At the time, he wasn’t feeling well and she asked him to stay over at her place in Toa Payoh.

However, he insisted on going home.

Mr He suffered from a bad heart, but refused to install a pacemaker as he was afraid of being struck by lightning, she added.

He would also complain of feeling unwell and having no appetite but never saw a doctor.

Girlfriend thought he was in hospital

Ms Chen didn’t hear from Mr He for six days, and he was uncontactable, but she didn’t think anything was amiss.

That’s because he’d been admitted to hospital before and also didn’t keep in touch then, she said.

Thinking he might have been warded again, she tried calling the hospital.

But she couldn’t find out anything as she didn’t know his IC number.

Deceased may have predicted his death: Girlfriend

Now that Mr He has passed, Ms Chen remembered that he might have known that he was leaving the world.

The last time they met, he’d remarked that she was “very pitiful”, she said.

Though she was puzzled at the time, she now thinks he meant that she would be all alone after his death.

MS News sends our condolences to Ms Chen during this difficult time.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.