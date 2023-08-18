Elderly M’sian Man Collects Leftovers For Wife, Stranger Pays Restaurant To Make Them Fresh Dishes

Kind Stranger In Malaysia Helps Elderly Man Who Was Collecting Leftovers For Wife

In our everyday lives, we might sometimes come across someone in need as we go about our day.

When this happens, it’s up to us to decide if we want to continue our normal routine or make an effort to help out that someone in need.

A man in Malaysia recently chose the latter when he chanced upon an elderly man and his wife.

Upon seeing that the elderly man was collecting leftover curry sauce for his wife at a restaurant, he offered to treat them to a meal.

When the former declined, the man paid the restaurant owner to prepare fresh curry for the couple every day instead.

Elderly man collects curry sauce leftovers as his wife enjoys it

The story came to light when the man, a chef named Alan Wong, posted about his encounter on Facebook last Friday (11 Aug).

As he was about to leave a restaurant, he noticed the elderly man assisting another woman his age, who wore a vacant expression.

He appeared to be packing curry sauce left by other diners who had already departed the eatery.

Upon noticing the elderly man’s actions, the restaurant owner rushed from his counter to provide him with a fresh batch of curry sauce, Mr Wong observed.

Inspired to do a bit of good, Mr Wong invited the elderly couple to have a seat and offered to treat them to a meal.

However, the man gracefully declined, saying that he had already collected leftovers from other restaurants.

He was there as his wife enjoys the curry sauce, so he wanted to see if there was any that was left over.

Besides that, the two of them cannot eat that much, he told Mr Wong. That said, he would like some kopi peng.

Hearing this, Mr Wong promptly ordered the drink for the elderly man, who thanked him profusely.

Elderly man reveals wife has dementia

The elderly man’s devotion to his wife also stood out to Mr Wong, who noticed that he had been holding her hand all along.

After Mr Wong commented that he must love his wife a lot, the man revealed that his wife suffers from dementia.

Holding her hand was his way of ensuring she would not get lost and forget how to go home.

As Mr Wong passed the coffee to the elderly man, he decided to do one more act of kindness — he gave the restaurant owner RM100 (S$29) to prepare fresh curry for the couple every day.

Deeply moved by this gesture, the elderly man thanked Mr Wong over and over again.

As he and his wife slowly left hand-in-hand, Mr Wong felt tears welling up in his eyes.

Reflecting on the chance encounter, Mr Wong said that if we end up like the elderly man one day, the successes that we usually chase after will seem like nothing more than fleeting illusions.

As such, he advised that one should never forget to find happiness within themselves.

Additionally, seeing how dedicated the man was to his wife helped him realise that partners should stick together through the highs and lows, no matter how tough things get.

A single act of kindness that benefitted both giver & receiver

While it is the elderly couple that benefitted from Mr Wong’s kindness, there is no doubt that he got something in return too — an important life lesson.

Though far less tangible, a lesson like this is undoubtedly just as valuable. Better yet, it can be spread to others, just like Mr Wong did by telling the story on social media.

Kudos to Mr Wong for demonstrating the unwavering power of the human spirit, and may his actions inspire others to do more of the same.

