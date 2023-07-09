3 Abangs Stop To Help Blind Elderly Woman Cross Road In S’pore, Earns Praise For Kindness

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

3 Men Receive Praise For Assisting Blind Elderly Woman Across Road

No matter how busy we are with our lives, inspirational incidents have shown that it’s important to stop and look out for those in need.

That’s because some of these vulnerable members of society might not be able to speak up for themselves.

Recently, a video of three men helping a blind elderly woman across the road went viral on TikTok.

@emmanshfq blind old lady was walking blindly on the road while the light was green shoutout to these 3 abangs from pest pro for stopping their van and helping the lady!! #faithinhumanityrestored ♬ original sound – emman – emman

They had presumably alighted from a Pest-Pro vehicle to do so, earning the praise of netizens.

Men help blind elderly woman across road

Posting to TikTok, a netizen shared footage of the wholesome sight.

The video starts by showing the three men, clad in their work attire, helping the woman cross the street.

While carefully keeping clear of her walking stick, they hold her on both sides and guide her down the road.

The camera then turns to show a Pest-Pro vehicle parked by the side of the street.

Presumably, the men had alighted from the vehicle to help the woman across the street after spotting her.

Viewers praise men for kind gesture

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, with many praising the men for their courteous behaviour towards the elderly woman.

A few users commented that they deserved much respect for their actions.

One netizen noted how the men surrounded her from all sides, protecting her very well indeed.

And, of course, some pointed out that they surely deserved a pay raise for their gesture.

It’s easy to see why the men earned such praise online by going out of their way to help the woman. Kudos to them for their actions.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.