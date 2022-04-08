Elderly Punggol Hawkers’ Food Sell Out Daily After Story Goes Viral

When businesses aren’t coping well, hawkers may, unfortunately, face difficulties selling their food near the end of their closing hours. In these cases, seeing all their hard work possibly going to waste is surely heartbreaking.

Upon seeing an elderly pair of hawkers in Punggol facing such a predicament, a kind lady named NateTasha Fadzli decided to step in to help.

She shared the couple’s story on her Facebook page, hoping that more people would come to buy their food.

Source

Thankfully, her post went viral, prompting many members of the public to visit the stall over the subsequent days.

Elderly Punggol hawkers had many containers of food left

On 3 Apr, at about 6.30pm, Facebook user NateTasha Fadzli uploaded a post explaining the elderly hawkers’ plight.

She shared that the elderly couple appeared to be sad upon seeing the huge amount of food left at their stall, especially so close to the time Muslims break their fast.

In a picture uploaded by her, many boxes of dishes like rice with rendang and chicken briyani were piled up on a table.

Source

Hoping to help support the hawkers during Ramadan, she encouraged the public to drop by the stall situated near Kadaloor LRT.

Customers flock to support elderly Punggol hawkers

Thankfully, Ms NateTasha’s post went viral and the stall saw an overwhelming response the next day.

On 4 Apr at 4pm, when Ms NateTasha returned to the stall, she saw many customers crowding around the tables of food.

Source

She also shared that by the time she had reached the stall, the amount of food left over was very limited.

Source

Thankful for the public’s support, she concluded her post by expressing her gratitude to the customers who patronised the stall that day.

Speaking to MS News, she shared her hopes that everyone can keep a lookout for such businesses that are trying their best to survive during the pandemic.

Support them this Ramadan

Fortunately, ever since Ms NateTasha’s post went viral, the stall has been consistently receiving plenty of support.

Ms NateTasha shared an update from a regular customer today (8 Apr) that nearly all the food has been selling out by 5pm each day.

Source

Since the stall will continue selling the food throughout the month of Ramadan, she thus encourages members of the public to keep coming down to purchase them.

Folks who are keen to try the food can find the stall here:

Kopitiam

Address: 639 Punggol Drive, #01-07, Singapore 820639

Opening Hours: 7am to 11pm (stall’s hours may differ)

Nearest LRT: Kadaloor Station

Hope the stall will continue to get more customers

Ms NateTasha’s story proves to be a classic example of how we can help support our hawkers by spreading the word about their businesses on social media.

We’re glad that her kind intentions have helped the elderly couple receive tremendous support.

We hope their business will continue to prosper now that more people are aware of their stall.

Featured image adapted from NateTasha Fadzli on Facebook and Facebook.