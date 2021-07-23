Redhill Roast Meat Hawkers Have To Throw Unsold Food Away During P2HA

Singapore’s shift back to Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) means tough times may befall hawkers again. As such, concerned netizens have sought online support to keep their businesses alive.

On Thursday (22 Jul), a Singapore resident named Kenny Ang shared the plight of 2 elderly hawkers who had to throw unsold food away during P2HA. The pair – an uncle and auntie – own the stall Yong Kee HK Roasted Duck at Redhill Hawker Centre.

Their business has survived for the past 30 years, but patrons are hoping more people will support them amid this challenging era.

Redhill hawkers throw unsold food

Mr Ang, a stall owner himself, shared the plight of the elderly hawkers to the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group. The stall has apparently been offering roasted delights at Redhill Hawker Centre for the past 30 years.

Business has been difficult due to emerging clusters and heightened restrictions. Thus, the auntie had to throw away so much food, especially with the commencement of P2HA, said Mr Ang.

Both hawkers are in their late 60s, making it difficult for them to join delivery platforms. Due to their old age, they don’t know how to post online and ask for help or promote their business.

Resident seeks support online

Mr Ang has been a fan of the stall, which sells roasted meat like duck, char siew, and pork rib, ever since he was a kid.

He even shared an image of their big and juicy roasted duck to vouch for the food quality.

His personal favourites include their gooey char siew and sausages which look absolutely decadent and delicious when paired with a plate of steaming white rice.

Soups and side dishes include Pig Stomach Soup and Pork Rib Soup which are around $3, among others.

Mr Ang hopes kind residents will dabao from them. If you wish to make an order, you may also contact them via call or Whatsapp at 9852 9665.

Netizens vouch for Redhill hawkers

Past customers have vouched for the quality of the stall’s food in the comments section.

One netizen confirmed that their roast sausage is a must-try. Maybe you’ll even group buy for your fam and neighbours.

Another patron recommends their roast duck, roast pork rib, and braised duck feet which go well with beer. The meat is cooked at the right temperature so you’ll enjoy the juicy skin.

Meat lovers should note that their roast pork skin is hot and very crunchy. Their char siew is also beautifully done so you’ll relish the moment it touches your tongue.

If you’re planning to support the uncle and auntie soon, here’s how to find the stall:



Address: 85 Redhill Ln, #01-44 Redhill Food Centre, Singapore 150085

Nearest MRT: Redhill Station

Support local hawkers

Just when it seems business will get better, our return to P2HA means that challenging circumstances will continue for local hawkers.

The future may remain uncertain but we can ensure our local hawkers will survive by continuing to patronise their stalls.

If you have the means, continue to support struggling stalls and group buy for your fam and neighbours too.

