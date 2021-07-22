Boat Quay Eatery With $2.50 Noodle Dishes Apparently Hit Hard By Pandemic

Our return to Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) means dining out won’t be allowed for a while. Unfortunately for hawkers, it seems the latest suite of measures will hit them especially hard.

On Wednesday (21 Jul), a netizen named Melvin Chew shared the plight of 2 elderly hawkers who runs an eatery in Boat Quay.

Despite serving noodles at an affordable price of just $2.50, their business has been hit hard due to the pandemic.

The netizen took the opportunity to urge Singaporeans to patronise the stall and help the hawkers through these tough times.

Boat Quay Road Eatery has $2.50 noodles

Those working around the Boat Quay would be familiar with Frenzlink Cafeteria, which sells yummy and filling noodle dishes for just $2.50.

The eatery has apparently been around for around 30 years and is run by an elderly pair of uncle and aunty.

The stall owners reportedly opt for very thin margins to sell affordable food. Thus, Mr Chew, a hawker himself, believes it’ll be difficult for the pair to transition to online delivery platforms due to the merchant fees and their old age.

As a small gesture of kindness, Mr Chew’s would drop by the stall every morning to have their noodles.

Residents urged to support them

The hawker specialises in seven types of noodles — mee rebus, mee siam, prawn noodle, laksa, ba chor mee, fishball noodle, and lor mee.

Mr Chew’s favourite is the mee rebus which comprises egg noodles covered with thick gravy, bean sprouts, and hard-boiled eggs.

Seafood loves craving an umami breakfast can opt for their prawn noodle too.

There’s also a stall at the eatery selling bee hoon as well as beverages like kopi and teh to satisfy customers’ need for caffeine.

Mr Chew also advised patrons to bring their own cutlery and container so as to reduce the stall owners’ operation costs.

Here are more details about the eatery:

Frenzlink Cafeteria

Address: 62 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058692

Opening hours: 6am-2pm (Mon-Fri), closed on Sat and Sun

Nearest MRT: Clarke Quay Station

Support hawkers during tough times

Local hawkers have fed us with delicious yet affordable dishes over the years. During these tough times, it’s perhaps time for us to return the favour and help their businesses survive.

While storms don’t last forever, we hope to get through this challenging period together.

