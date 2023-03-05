Elderly Uncles Sing & Dance At S’pore Hawker Centre, Heartwarming Sight Wins Viewers Over

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Uncles Dancing At Food Court Proves A Touching Sight For Viewers

The sight of elderly men hanging out with their drinking buddies in local coffeeshops and hawker centres is a common one in Singapore.

What’s not as common, though, is witnessing them enjoy life to the fullest — as was witnessed recently by a lucky TikToker.

They posted footage of the men singing along to a few tunes in a hawker centre. Smiling brightly while they danced with each other, the men were clearly having the time of their lives.

The heartwarming sight has since gone viral.

Elderly uncles dance at hawker centre

Posting to TikTok, a user shared a touching sight they witnessed recently in a local hawker centre.

The footage starts with one of the men holding up his phone to record the scene, pointing towards his friends and smiling.

The camera then swivels to an elderly man who dances along with the song, while his friend claps to the beat while singing loudly.

They then hug before dancing with their arms around each other.

The man proceeds to resume his clapping, while his friend asks for a high-five.

The video eventually ends with their friends whistling to the tune as the man recording the video begins to dance to the song as well.

Heartwarming sight of elderly uncles’ dance wins viewers over

Wake Up, Singapore reposted the video on their Facebook profile, where it has since gone viral.

One user praised the group of men for embodying what active ageing should be.

Indeed, they’re an inspiration for the rest of us as well.

Another netizen commended the friendship witnessed in the video.

Such bonds were lifelong, they pointed out, and were a reminder of the good times that we should cherish with our companions.

A separate comment also noted that despite being from different races, all of them seemed to be good friends.

It was thus a touching show of the cultural harmony that is part of our country.

Dancing elderly men are a symbol of friendship

Such a wholesome sight makes us wish we can have friendships which last well into the later stages of our lives.

Not only did they show how active they still were, but they also taught us to have a good time.

Hopefully, this will inspire more of us to cherish the good moments in life — while drinking responsibly, of course.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.