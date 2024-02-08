Over 250 Electronic Wreaths At Ang Mo Kio Funeral Spark Controversy Among Residents

Elderly Woman’s Wake At Ang Mo Kio HDB Has Over 250 Electronic Wreaths

An elderly woman’s wake recently sparked some controversy when mourners sent over 250 electronic wreaths.

Extending from Block 118 to Block 114 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, the wreaths took up space on lawns and walkways.

Reporting the situation to Shin Min Daily News, a reader expressed that while the wake was grand, they believed that the massive amount of wreaths violated regulations.

Residents interviewed by the Chinese paper had similarly mixed reactions.

While some were tolerant, others felt that the wreaths got in the way of their daily lives.

More than 250 electronic wreaths sent to wake

The elderly woman’s wake was reportedly held on the ground floor of Block 118 on Wednesday (7 Feb).

At least 258 electronic LED wreaths were placed along lawns, walkways, and parking lots surrounding the cluster of HDB blocks.

In particular, over 100 wreaths were lined up all around the perimeter of Block 118’s carpark.

Situation sparks controversy among residents

Residents had mixed responses towards the extravagant display.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 71-year-old resident Ms Fu expressed her disdain towards the immense amount of electronic wreaths around the blocks.

She was particularly upset that the bereaved family had previously installed generators in front of her house.

To make things worse, the LED lights made the whole parking lot too brightly illuminated.

On the other hand, some residents were more tolerant of the grand wake and appealed for neighbours to be more understanding towards each other.

Mr Pan, 74, shared that the elderly woman died after a fall.

He believes her husband runs a business and is passionate about serving the community.

This may explain why so many wreaths were sent.

Limit of 10 LED wreaths at wakes

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), there is a limit of 10 light-emitting wreaths that can be deployed at each funeral wake.

Moreover, the wreaths should not be positioned near places such as car parks, walkways, and residences.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the town council issued an advisory to the bereaved family on 6 Feb.

They should abide by the regulations and keep noise levels down between the hours of 10.30pm and 7am.

