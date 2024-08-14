Elephant flips car over in Thai national park after apparently smelling food

Elephant flips car over in Thai national park after it smelt food

At about 5pm on Sunday (11 Aug), a wild elephant in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park flipped over a black Honda car.

The incident was captured by those staying at a nearby homestay and later shared on TikTok.

The video initially shows three wild elephants roaming near the black Honda.

Strangely, one of the elephants approaches the car and uses its trunk to flip it twice.

Another black pickup truck parked next to the Honda quickly left the scene as the elephant got closer.

The elephant then proceeds to push the overturned car several times.

Tourists allegedly prepare food inside homestay

The OP then uploaded another video explaining that there wasn’t a ‘no parking’ sign in the vicinity.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Officers later arrived at the vicinity to ‘chase’ the elephants away.

According to Khaosod, the head of Khao Yai National Park, Mr Chaiya Huaihongthong (name transliterated from Thai), stated that some tourists staying near the OP’s homestay were secretly preparing food even though it was against the park’s rules.

After smelling the food, the elephants came out from the woods to search for it.

Featured image adapted from @pinunkoi on TikTok.