2 S’pore Women Pass Empty Bottle From One Car To Another Instead Of Throwing It Away

2 Women Inadvertently Play ‘Pass The Baton’ With Empty Bottle

Sharing is caring, right? One woman caught on a rearview car camera seemed to think so as she discarded her empty bottle on the car next to hers.

One of the passengers of the adjacent car, another lady, then passed it forward to the filming car.

The OP’s car was not damaged, but they deemed the water bottle placement on their vehicle inconsiderate.

Netizens called the ladies out for being disrespectful, with some making funny comments about how the footage reminded them of ‘passing the baton’.

Woman discards her empty bottle on a nearby car boot

According to a post on SGRV Admin Facebook page, the incident took place on Sunday (13 Aug) at 2pm, in an underground carpark. Judging by the lines in the window, the camera is at the back of the car.

The footage shows a woman in grey locked in battle with her pram, trying to fold it up to store in her open boot.

She notices an empty plastic water bottle inside the pram. Unfortunately, it’s clearly too heavy and cumbersome to bring to a nearby dustbin, so the woman decides to discard it on the boot of the Mercedes beside her.

An attempt to place it upright fails, and she leaves it on its side on the boot.

The woman then returns to her struggle with the pram.

Next woman disposes of the bottle on the nearest car boot

The video skips forward an undetermined period. It is unclear if the grey-shirted woman’s car is still there or if a new similar looking vehicle has taken its place.

A passenger of the Mercedes that has been littered on returns. She spots the offending bottle on her car boot.

Seemingly in a giving spirit, the woman passes it forward to the boot of the recording car. She also tries placing the bottle upright.

Apparently, this proves to be a Herculean task as she, too, gives up and leaves it on its side.

After her charitable donation, the woman packs her things into her boot.

There’s a glimmer of hope. Maybe she was moving the bottle to open her boot and pack her things, and she’ll dispose of it. It is in arm’s reach, after all.

She slams the boot shut. And… oh, she’s going straight to the front passenger’s seat.

The black-shirted lady even glances back at the water bottle as she enters the passenger side of the car.

The car then makes a swift getaway from the scene of the crime.

Hey, at least they use turn signals.

Comments liken it to passing the baton

Netizens were quick to make jokes. One compared it to his days in baton passing competitions.

A witty commenter made a reference to the TikTok trend of “double up and pass it on”, urging OP to give two empty water bottles to the next car.

On a more serious note, a commenter rebuked the ladies for their inconsiderate behaviour and disrespect for others.

This incident brings to mind a 2022 video of a Singapore-registered Mercedes littering in a carpark.

We hope other motorists will be more considerate and share their plastic bottles with the nearest rubbish bin instead of someone else’s car.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.