Enhanced security at all S’pore checkpoints from 9-14 Sept, travellers should expect delays

All travellers arriving in Singapore in the coming week should expect delays, whether they’re travelling by land, air or sea.

This is due to enhanced security measures at all Singapore checkpoints from 9 to 14 Sept.

Enhanced security at land, air & sea checkpoints

In a Facebook post late on Sunday (8 Sept) night, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the enhanced security checks will be implemented “on arriving travellers and conveyances”.

These will take place at all land, air and sea checkpoints — i.e. airports, the Causeway and Second Link, as well as ferry terminals.

Thus, travellers should factor in additional time for immigration clearance due to the expected delays.

Enhanced measures at checkpoints in view of ‘heightened regional security situation’

The enhanced security checks are neccessary “in view of the heightened security situation in the region”, ICA said.

No other reasons were stated.

However, some netizens on the post speculated that it could be due to the upcoming visit of Pope Francis, who will be in Singapore from 11 to 13 Sept.

7 arrested over alleged plot to attack the Pope in Jakarta

Before heading to Singapore, the Pope visited Jakarta from 3 to 6 Sept as the first stop on his tour of the Asia-Pacific.

On 2 and 3 Sept, Indonesian police arrested seven people who were allegedly planning an attack during his visit, according to a media statement released on 6 Sept by Indonesian anti-terror squad Detachment-88 that was quoted by The Straits Times (ST).

A search at the home of one of the individuals turned up bows and arrows, a drone and leaflets issued by terror group ISIS.

Some of the arrested individuals had also pledged allegiance to ISIS, a Detachment 88 spokesman said.

One of them belongs to the same terror group responsible for a stabbing attack on Indonesia’s then Chief Security Minister Wiranto in 2019.

