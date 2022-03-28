Waiver Will Allow Singapore-Registered Vehicles To Top Up Touch ‘n Go Cards

Frequent travellers to Johor Baru (JB) are eagerly anticipating 1 Apr, when the Singapore-Malaysia border is finally opened for regular travel.

However, those who haven’t driven in to JB for 2 years might fear that their stored value Touch ‘n Go cards can’t be used any more.

To make things easier for Singapore-registered motorists, they’ll be able to enter JB for free for 7 days after borders open.

That means the Road Charge will be waived from 1 to 7 Apr.

Singaporeans unable to top up cards for 2 years

In a Facebook post on Monday (28 Mar), Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong noted that the 2-year closure of the Malaysian border meant that Singaporeans couldn’t top up their Touch ‘n Go cards.

Other motorists’ Touch ‘n Go cards may have expired during this time.

This will make it difficult for them to pay the Road Charge upon entering JB customs, which is S$6.45 (RM20) and typically paid via Touch ‘n Go.

Road Charge waived for 7 days

Thus, Dr Wee said after discussions with Johor’s Chief Minister, they’ve decided to temporarily waive the Road Charge for Singapore-registered vehicles.

This waiver will last for seven days from the border opening date, i.e. 1 Apr.

It will also hopefully stave off congestion at the 2 immigration checkpoints at the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link, he added.

Motorists urged to get new cards or register for VEP

During this 7-day grace period, Dr Wee advised motorists to get a new Touch ‘n Go card or top up their card in Johor.

Either that, or they can register for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

Under this scheme, a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, which is linked to an e-wallet Touch ‘n Go app, will be installed in their vehicles.

Dr Wee said Singapore-registered vehicles who’ve already registered for VEP and installed their RFID tag won’t have to pay the Road Charge during the 7-day period.

Normal charges for motorists will resume from 8 Apr.

Cross-border public transport to resume

In an earlier post on Monday (28 Mar), Dr Wee said that cross-border public transport services would also resume on 1 Apr.

This includes all forms of transport like buses, express buses, tourist buses, workers’ buses and taxis, he added.

However, he reminded public transport operators to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including ensuring QR code scanning and mask-wearing for all passengers.

He also said that travellers should make sure they’ve downloaded the MySejahtera app – basically Malaysia’s version of TraceTogether – on their phones and meet all pre-determined travel conditions.

Travellers who fail to do so may be liable for action against them, including fines and other penalties.

Dr Wee told the public to get more info on the cross-border transport services from the relevant operators.

Grace period to help things run more smoothly

As Singaporeans and Malaysians alike anticipate the reopening, many are already planning to storm the border on 1 Apr.

With the waiver of the Road Charge, it seems there’s even more reason to head over to JB.

However, do remember that the grace period is meant to make things run more smoothly as our checkpoints return to normalcy.

So if you’re planning to drive over, please make use of the time to settle your Touch ‘n Go cards or register for a VEP.

