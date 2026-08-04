Erectile dysfunction medicine found in honey sold online, laxative & steroid detected in 2 other products

SFA tells sellers not to sell honey that was found to contain erectile dysfunction medicine

Unauthorised medicinal substances have been found in three food products sold online, including honey that was laced with erectile dysfunction medicine.

The other two products were detected to have a laxative and a steroid, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release on Tuesday (4 Aug).

Honey product touted to improve ‘male vitality’

The honey product, B Solution Honey (Liquid), is imported from Malaysia.

According to listings on e-commerce sites, it is touted to improve “male vitality”, with each box containing 10 sachets of honey.

One sachet is supposed to be consumed with water every five to seven days, with results claimed to be seen in 30 minutes.

Erectile dysfunction drug in honey may cause serious adverse effects

But B Solution was found to have Tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction, SFA said.

It should only be taken under medical supervision as inappropriate use is dangerous.

Among the “serious adverse effects” of Tadalafil include:

heart attack

stroke

headache

migraine

irregular heart rate

priapism (painful and exceedingly long erections)

For certain individuals, including those with heart-related problems, Tadalafil can also pose “serious risks”, SFA noted.

Patients who are on heart medications, especially those containing nitrates, may suffer from potentially life-threatening low blood pressure.

Barley powder found to contain laxative

Another product, Shaio-Ge Xian Li 365 S1 Botanical Beverage Mix Barley Seedling Powder, originates from Taiwan.

It was found to contain Sennosides, used for the relief of constipation.

The substance may cause common side effects including:

abdominal pain

spasms

diarrhoea

low potassium levels in the blood leading to muscle weakness and/or cramps

Prolonged use may lead to dehydration and a “lazy bowel”, excessive relaxation of bowel muscles leading to less frequent emptying and possible long-term constipation.

Steroid detected in health supplement

Lastly, a steroid was detected in a health supplement from Malaysia named Jus Tuan Haji 1921.

The medicine, Dexamethasone, is used to treat various inflammatory conditions such as allergic skin reactions, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, bursitis and synovitis.

However, it may cause side effects including:

blurred vision

excessive hair growth

acne

menstrual irregularities

headache

Cushing’s syndrome

Consumers who overdose on it may develop symptoms like psychosis, hallucinations, and electrolyte and fluid imbalance.

Sellers told to stop selling, buyer should not consume

SFA has issued advisories to the respective sellers of the three products to stop selling them with immediate effect, it said.

It has also worked with the sellers to remove their listings.

Buyers of the products should not consume them, but if they have, they should seek medical advice if they have health concerns.

SFA also advised consumers to exercise caution and be mindful of the risks of consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources.

They should seek more information before making purchases, it added.

Also read: SFA recalls Pickled Pearl Garlic after sulphur dioxide exceeding limits detected inside

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency.