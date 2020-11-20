LTA Announces Reduction Of ERP Rates At 2 CTE Gantries From 23 Nov To 4 Jan

During the upcoming school holidays, traffic is expected to be smoother islandwide with fewer students travelling to and from school.

On Friday (20 Nov), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) published the findings of its ERP rates review for the December school holidays.

The revised ERP rates will take effect from next Monday (23 Nov) and will last till 4 Jan 2021.

ERP rates for 2 ERP gantries near Braddell Road reduce to $0

In summary, ERP rates at 2 Central Expressway (CTE) gantries will be reduced from $1 to $0 during two 1-hour periods in the morning.

Here’s where the affected gantries are:

Southbound CTE before Braddell road (8-8.30am)

Southbound CTE after Braddell road & PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (9-9.30am)

The new ERP rates are supposed to last from 23 Nov to 3 Jan 2021. However, in light of the fact that 1 Jan 2021 is a public holiday, the rates will be extended until 4 Jan 2021.

Good news for motorists who travel frequently on CTE

The reduction in ERP fares at the 2 CTE gantries must certainly come as good news for motorists who frequent the expressway.

That said, perhaps it’s also a good idea to take public transport once in a while. Not only is it cheaper, but it also saves you from the mental drain of having to drive yourself.

