Esso Tiger Statue Returns To Tampines, Continues 30-Year History At Another Petrol Station

Tiger Statue Unveiled At Tampines Ave 9 Esso Petrol Station, Next To A Primary School

On 27 Sep, Tampines residents bade farewell to the iconic Esso Tiger Statue, which used to grace a petrol station on Tampines Avenue 7.

Turns out that its departure from the estate was only temporary — the recognisable landmark has now returned to Tampines.

It’s now in front of an Esso station on Tampines Avenue 9.

Thanks to this move, the statue continues its history with Tampines.

New home of Esso Tiger Statue unveiled on 25 Nov

In a Facebook post on Saturday (25 Nov), Esso Singapore revealed that the Tiger Statue had found a new home.

Its fresh digs are just a stone’s throw away from the old one, at Tampines Avenue 9.

It was unveiled that morning by Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng.

Esso Tiger Statue used to be at Ave 7

Tampines motorists may remember that the Tiger Statue used to be in front of an Esso station on Tampines Ave 7.

Unfortunately, that Esso station closed down on 27 Sep, rendering the fate of the statue uncertain.

Besides the Tiger Statue, the station was well-known for its convenient location near the Tampines Expressway (TPE) exit, so motorists making their way into the estate would inevitably catch a glimpse of it.

Another reason could likely be its appearance in the popular 90s Chinese sitcom ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ — in which several characters work at said petrol station.

According to Mr Baey, the Esso Tiger Statue is one of only two in Singapore with almost 30 years of history.

Ave 9 station in operation since 1994

That history is set to continue near its original home in Tampines, with the Ave 9 Esso station being in operation since 1994.

From maps posted online, it also appears to be the nearest Esso station to the defunct Ave 7 station.

Mr Baey said the station is next to Tampines North Primary School, Tampines EcoGreen Park and ABC Waters@Sungei Tampines.

Thus, the presence of the tiger will provide a connection to the heritage of Tampines for these comparatively new features, he added.

‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ theme song played at ceremony

Perhaps as a tribute to the tiger’s former home, the opening ceremony included a nice touch.

According to home tutor Richard Wan, the theme song of ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ — “Made In Singapore” — was played as the official song.

Those who remember the show fondly would’ve been delighted indeed at the hark back to their past.

Kudos to Esso for keeping the Tiger Statue in Tampines.

If you live in Tampines or are in the area, be sure to check out the beloved figure standing proud at its new home.

Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 on Facebook.