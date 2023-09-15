Iconic Tampines Esso With Tiger Statue Featured In Channel 8 Sitcom Closing On 27 Sep

Iconic Esso Petrol Kiosk Along Tampines Avenue 7 To Close

Most motorists who stay in Tampines East would be familiar with the Esso petrol station along Tampines Avenue 7.

The station has a stone tiger statue on display, and is probably best known for its appearance in the 90s sitcom ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’.

Sadly, the iconic petrol kiosk is set to close in less than two weeks’ time on 27 Sep.

Facebook page I Love Tampines announced the outlet’s imminent closure on Friday (15 Sep).

The post had since garnered more than 300 shares within a few hours.

According to a notice placed outside the petrol kiosk, Esso Tampines Ave 7 will close for good from 27 Sep.

Motorists in the East who are in search of an Esso petrol kiosk may visit the following Esso outlets in the area:

Bedok North

Bedok South

Pasir Ris

Tampines Ave 9

Upper Changi Road North

Featured in ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ sitcom

The Esso petrol kiosk is famous for a myriad of reasons.

For starters, it’s conveniently located near the Tampines Ave 7 TPE exit, so motorists making their way into the estate would inevitably catch a glimpse of the petrol kiosk and its tiger statue.

Another reason could likely be its appearance in the popular Chinese sitcom ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ — in which several characters work at said petrol station.

This particular Esso is also located just across the iconic red HDB blocks similarly featured in the 90s sitcom.

