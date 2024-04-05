Marina Bay Sands expansion slated for completion by July 2029, will include 4th tower & entertainment space

Construction of Marina Bay Sands expansion to commence in July 2025

Construction for the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) expansion, which comprises a fourth tower and entertainment space, will commence in July 2025.

The expansion will take about four years and is slated to be completed by July 2029.

In the latest artist impression, the entertainment space is sandwiched between the fourth tower and its three predecessors.

This differs from previous illustrations that showed the new tower next to the existing ones.

Marina Bay Sands expansion to include entertainment venue & 4th tower

MBS stated in a press release on Friday (5 April) that the entertainment arena is designed to be the “leading live entertainment venue in Asia”.

As previously announced, the expansion comprises a new luxury hotel tower, a 15,000-seater entertainment venue, as well as additional meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) space.

The press release also included an updated artist’s impression of the expanded MBS, showing the entertainment venue sandwiched between the three existing towers and the upcoming one.

Previous illustrations showed the new tower right next to the iconic hotel.

MBS said that the expansion project will help drive inbound travel to Singapore.

In particular, the arena will attract “top entertainers” who may not have included Southeast Asia on their tours.

The new MICE space will also help to attract more “new-to-Singapore” events.

Existing property undergoing refurbishment

Apart from the expansion project, MBS has poured US$1.75 billion (S$2.36 billion) into its existing property — the largest reinvestment since it opened in 2010.

The press release stated that MBS has completed refurbishment works of Hotel Towers 1 and 2, adding new dining offerings and luxury lifestyle amenities.

Refurbishment works are ongoing at Hotel Tower 3, MBS’ hotel lobby, and the Sands SkyPark.

Featured image courtesy of Marina Bay Sands.