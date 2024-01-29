URA Approves 4th MBS Tower With 587 Hotel Rooms & Entertainment Venue

URA Approves Plans To Build 4th MBS Tower

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has approved an application by Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to build a fourth tower on a site small plot of land adjacent to the three towers.

The expansion was first announced in 2019 and was scheduled for completion in 2026. However, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed it to 2028 instead.

Initially set to have 1,000 hotel rooms, the URA has approved just 587 hotel rooms.

MBS did not give a reason for the reduction in the number of hotel rooms.

4th MBS tower approved by URA

According to the URA webpage about Uncompleted Commercial Projects, MBS has approval to build a “hotel/retail development at Bayfront Avenue/Sheares Avenue/Sheares Link”.

The development has a gross floor area of 12,185 square metres for retail space and 153,100 square metres for 587 hotel rooms.

MBS has plans to build a 15,000-seater entertainment value in the building, as well as additional meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) spaces.

Safdie Architects, the company that built the three iconic MBS towers, will be the architects for the fourth tower.

Difficulties in beginning construction

According to parent company Las Vegas Sands (LVS) in its 2023 annual report, construction projects are subject to “cost overruns and delays caused by events outside of their control such as shortages of materials, skills labour, unforeseen engineering and more.”

The project had already been delayed twice due to Covid-19 — first from 2025 to 2026, then from 2026 to 2028. Construction for the fourth tower must now commence by 8 Apr 2024, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Construction should begin on land leased until 2066.

As part of an agreement with the Government, MBS and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will pledge S$9 billion for non-gaming attractions.

In return, the Government will ensure casinos do not open in Singapore until after 2030.

MBS has said it will likely exceed the S$4.5 billion it pledged, according to ST in a recent report.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Marina Bay Sands.