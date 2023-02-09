Expat Praises S’pore Public Toilets, Says Even Kopitiam Ones Are Nicer Than Those In UK

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

UK Expat Praises Cleanliness Of Singapore Public Toilets In TikTok Video

While Singapore is known to be one of the cleanest countries in the world, when it comes to doing our ‘business’, many of us would still prefer to be in the comforts of our homes.

But in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (8 Feb), a British expat shared that she was a Singapore “public toilet fan” because of how clean they are.

Her comments intrigued Singaporeans, and some shared that she should check out coffee shop toilets.

However, she replied that compared to public toilets in the United Kingdom (UK), they are still better.

UK expat proclaims she’s a Singapore ‘public toilet fan’

The expat, who goes by the name Sal, started off her video by saying there are lots of things she loves about Singapore.

High on her list of favourite things is something rather unexpected — the quality of public toilets in the country.

Having grown up in the UK, she said that as a child, parents would always check if they have been to the bathroom before leaving the house.

This is apparently because if they needed to use the toilet when out, they knew they were “screwed”.

“The toilets there are disgusting, they stink,” she explained.

In comparison, here in Singapore, Sal said she can just leave her house without a care since she knows she can use the toilets anytime she wants.

She even gave a shout-out to the toilets in ION Orchard, proclaiming that they are her favourite.

“They’re nicer than the ones in my own house,” she said.

In the video caption, she even called herself a “public toilet fan”.

Says kopitiam toilets are nicer than those in UK

Sal’s video soon got the attention of many Singaporeans, garnering over 29,000 views at the time of writing.

Many tried to refute her claims about the quality of toilets here by asking if she has ever been to one in a coffee shop.

Unfazed, she replied that if they have ever had the “misfortune” of visiting a UK public toilet, they’d never complain about kopitiam toilets.

Under a similar comment, she confidently said that “any public toilet” in Singapore “will be 1000% nicer than a UK one”.

Some Singaporeans also tried to bring up toilets in MRT stations, but Sal said she visited the one at Napier station and it was “spotless”.

However, she acknowledged that it was a rather new station, so she would “give it time”.

On the other hand, some Singaporeans also joined in her enthusiasm, encouraging her to visit Jewel Changi Airport’s toilets.

Sal excitedly replied that she’ll be there next week and can’t wait to take a trip to the loo.

Featured image adapted from @salshoult on TikTok.