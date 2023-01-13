Jewel Changi Airport Transforms Into Disney Haven With Special Light Show, Merch & Photo Ops

Disney Comes To Jewel Changi Airport With Light & Sound Show, Photo Spots & Merchandise

Most of us find ourselves at Jewel Changi Airport when we’re looking to kill time before our flight, or simply to shop and dine during the weekend.

For patrons visiting the shopping centre between now and Apr 2023, there will be something entirely new and magical for them to look forward to.

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary here in Singapore, and they’re doing it in grand fashion at Jewel Changi with a light and sound show, photo spots, and merchandise.

The event marks nearly 100 years of stories from The Walt Disney Company, and shoppers also stand a chance to win a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Jewel Changi rain vortex features Disney light & sound show

As part of Disney100’s launch weekend, visitors can expect a Disney-themed light and sound show showcased at the HSBC Rain Vortex.

The six-minute show will kick off every day from now until Sunday (15 Jan) at 7.30pm and feature a host of beloved faces from Disney.

Throughout the show, there will be a medley of familiar Disney hits to sing along to, like ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’, ‘A Whole New World’, and more.

Prior to that, there will be a surprise performance along with a meet-and-greet with classic Disney characters.

If you can’t make it by 15 Jan, the light and sound show will still be available in a shorter form that runs until 9 Apr.

10 photo spots with scenes from Disney, Marvel & Star Wars

The HSBC Rain Vortex is not the only spot at Jewel Changi that has been given the Disney treatment.

Shiseido Forest Valley has also been transformed with 10 photo spots of famous scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies and series to take pictures at.

Some of these spots have even been given a Singaporean touch, like one which features our national flower – Vanda Miss Joaquim – alongside flowers from the movie Encanto.

Other classic movies that are a part of the photo spots include Toy Story, Lion King, Winnie the Pooh, and Up.

Fans of Disney can also snap shots at the Disney100 archway, behind which a 4-metre tall platinum statue of Mickey Mouse stands tall.

Additionally, there will be meet-and-greet sessions at the Shiseido Forest Valley until 15 Jan, and they are wholly open to the public.

For true-blue Disney enthusiasts, dressing up like their favourite characters will even grant them a free pass to the Canopy Park.

Shop Disney merchandise at Year of the Rabbit Tsum Tsum pop-up

Photos aside, visitors can also take a piece of the Disney experience home via the Year of the Rabbit Tsum Tsum pop-up store.

The store is located at Jewel Changi’s Basement 1 and will be around until the end of February.

Shoppers can browse toys, stationery, apparel, homeware, and more within the store.

Those who spend a minimum of S$80 in a single receipt can even redeem Year of the Rabbit Tsum Tsum angbaos.

Past 1 Mar, the pop-up will be revamped into The Wonder Store, where shoppers can get Disney100 merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Some existing Jewel Changi stores like Pandora and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will also be carrying Disney merchandise of their own as well.

On top of that, shoppers stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip for four to Hong Kong Disneyland when they shop at Jewel Changi or any of the 15 participating CapitaLand malls.

For more info, head over to Jewel Changi Airport’s website here.

Let your inner child out by reliving Disney nostalgia

Disney was a big part of most of our childhoods and continues to spark joy well into our adult years.

Now, here’s a chance to relive your childhood by immersing yourself in the movies you grew up with.

After all, there’s nothing that keeps one young like bringing out your inner child every now and then.

Featured image courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport.