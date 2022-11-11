ExpressVPN Lets You Stream World Cup & EPL Matches Live, Get All Your Football Content Till 2023

Watch The World Cup & Other Football Matches For Free With ExpressVPN

Every four years, the footballing world will come to a pause as the best teams gather to vie for the prestigious FIFA World Cup.

With just under a month to the first kick-off, football fans are scrambling to find ways to watch their faves lift the trophy with pride.

If you haven’t signed up for a World Cup package yet, you may want to hold your horses and consider getting ExpressVPN instead.

With some nifty settings, you can swap your Internet location to a country that televises each moment of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free.

A World Cup of many firsts & a significant last

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be very unique for several reasons.

From 20 Nov to 18 Dec, fans will see the planet’s top players gather in Qatar, which has the honour of being the very first Middle Eastern nation to host the championship.

It will also be the first time in two decades that the tournament is held in Asia since the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Due to the country’s sweltering summer heat, the matches will be played in winter.

This makes it the first World Cup to take place during the Northern Hemisphere winter, as well as the first to not happen in the months of May, June, or July.

Among the many firsts is one very shocking last – Argentina captain Lionel Messi has confirmed that this will be the final time he participates in the World Cup.

If you’re a fan of La Pulga Atomica or ‘the Atomic Flea’, you surely wouldn’t want to miss any of his matches.

Watch the World Cup for free with ExpressVPN

For those who may be unaware, the World Cup is completely free to watch in many countries. Unfortunately, Singapore does not happen to be one of them.

Instead of purchasing a potentially pricy package, consider tuning into BBC or ITV, which will cover the event in full with expert punditry and top-notch production.

All you have to do is sign up with ExpressVPN, which gives you full access to the British free-to-air channels – plus many more – without charging anything more than the service’s monthly subscription fee.

With England coming into the tournament as favourites even after a mixed bag of recent results, you could have front seats to a potential national meltdown.

Plus, the fact that commentaries will be in English makes connecting to the United Kingdom (UK) for the World Cup a logical choice for most viewers in Singapore.

If you’re an expat in the Lion City who would rather catch the World Cup commentary in your own mother tongue, here’s the full list of channels and countries you can connect to:

BBC/ITV (English) – UK

RTBF (French) – Belgium

VRT (Dutch) – Belgium

RTVE (Spanish) – Spain

ARD (German) – Germany

ZDF (German) – Germany

Abema TV (Japanese) – Japan

RTÉ (English) – Ireland

RAI (Italian) – Italy

NOS (Dutch) – Netherlands

If your preferred language is not on the list, you may want to research which channels are showing the World Cup games and hook up to that server location.

ExpressVPN lets you connect to networks from 94 countries and 160 cities, so you’ll likely find what you’re looking for.

Once a new World Cup champion is crowned, you can continue supporting your favourite team in the English Premier League (EPL) until May 2023 by using ExpressVPN to tune into FuboTV Canada.

This will set you back just S$26 a month, saving you a few dollars compared to the normal rates in Singapore.

ExpressVPN protects your Internet activity

There are loads of perks to using a virtual private network (VPN) besides getting to view the world’s biggest sporting event at a much more affordable price.

These days, protecting your privacy and safety online is one of the most important things you can do, and one reliable way you can do this is with ExpressVPN.

First things first, downloading the app and signing up for a plan couldn’t be any more straightforward.

All you have to do is jump onto the ExpressVPN website, pick the plan that suits you, and navigate through the installation steps to download either the desktop version or the browser extension.

As with ExpressVPN’s core values, your online privacy and security are their utmost priority. That means that they’ve taken lengths to ensure that no logs or traces of your Internet activity is ever recorded as long as you’re connected to them.

If an issue somehow pops up with the app while you’re halfway through a game (touch wood), simply get in touch with their live chat support, which is available 24/7 on their website, and they’ll address the problem in a jiffy.

With all this, you can catch the World Cup live – and for free – with ExpressVPN while knowing that you have all the proper virtual protections in place. To do that, just follow this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Sign up for ExpressVPN .

. Step 2: Choose and connect to a secure VPN location in the UK.

Step 3: Visit BBC iPlayer and stream away!

Get ExpressVPN plans from just S$9.40 a month

Instead of paying a premium for one month’s worth of matches, subscribing to ExpressVPN will give you a much better bang for your buck.

Coming at three different price points, the 12-month plan is the most value-for-money option as well as the most popular one.

Billed yearly, customers will get an additional three months free on top of the twelve months that are already in the package. This means your subscription will last a total of 15 months, which works out to be just S$9.40 (US$6.67) a month.

Those who aren’t interested in football have plenty of other options — by masking their location with the VPN, they can unlock region-exclusive Netflix content from other countries like Japan or the UK.

Fancy catching Doctor Who, Sherlock, or Peaky Blinders to take your mind off your team tragically crashing out of the World Cup? Connect to BBC via ExpressVPN and you’re all set.

You could also turn all your otaku friends green with envy when you tell them how you just binged on all the latest anime shows and Japanese films ahead of them.

For more information and to sign up for a plan, visit ExpressVPN‘s website here.

A World Cup to remember

With exciting football games in full swing near the end of the year, getting the right VPN will really help you to stretch your dollar.

As this World Cup feels like a changing of the old guard, this may be the last opportunity for the likes of Belgium, Argentina, and Portugal to really give it their best shot before some of the legendary players bow out.

If you’re an avid devotee of The Beautiful Game, then this World Cup iteration, which is shaping up to be one for the history books, is definitely not one you’d want to miss.

