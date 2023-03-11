Customers Ask For 5 Extra Bowls From Ang Mo Kio Dessert Stall, Allegedly Scream When Refused

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Stall Owner Says Customers Bought 2 Bowls Of Dessert But Wanted 5 Extra Bowls

When people go out to eat with a bunch of friends, they may like to share food so everyone can enjoy a taste.

However, they might also want to be mindful of stallholders’ difficulties if they’re expecting to get extra tableware so they can split the food easily.

Recently, customers of a dessert shop in Ang Mo Kio requested for five extra bowls when they ordered two bowls of dessert.

When refused, they allegedly screamed at the auntie running the stall.

Dessert stall owner relates unsavoury incident on 10 Mar

The unsavoury incident was related by netizen Lim Foo Choong in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group.

In his post on Friday (10 Mar), Mr Lim identified himself as the owner of a dessert stall in “Ang Mo Kio Hawker center”, but didn’t name his stall.

During the incident on the same day, his assistant — whom he calls “auntie” — was manning the stall.

Group asks dessert stall for 5 extra bowls

It all started when a woman, who was part of a group of diners, ordered two bowls of dessert from his stall.

Their order came up to S$3.60.

However, she asked for an extra empty bowl and also helped herself to many disposable spoons, considering she was with a group.

Later, someone from the same group came over and asked for an additional four bowls.

However, this request was refused by the auntie, who suggested they buy takeaway bowls from them at S$0.20 each.

Group allegedly creates scene, including screaming

Unfortunately, the group responded by allegedly creating a scene that “involved screaming”, Mr Lim said.

They stood in front of the stall for a few minutes and “shamed” the auntie, he claimed.

According to him, one of the things they said was, “没人这样做生意的!” (“Nobody does business like that!”).

Customer calls owner, allegedly threatens him

The group also allegedly demanded the phone number of the person in charge, he said, adding,

(They) give a twisted version of the incident and threaten we will be “famous”.

In an interview with 8days.sg, Mr Lim, 43, said he wasn’t around at the time, and one of the customers called him later.

He added that they gave a “twisted version” of what happened, claiming that the auntie refused to give them a bowl but neglecting to say that she already gave them one extra bowl and they wanted four more.

They also allegedly threatened to make his stall “famous” on social media.

The stall owner, who got the full story from auntie, said the group comprised young adults in their 30s, and had both men and women.

He declined to name his stall, for fear of reprisal from the group in question.

Dessert stall owner explains why extra bowls request was refused

In his Facebook post, Mr Lim explained why the group was refused four extra bowls.

He has “limited space” to store bowls and spoons, he said — having only two containers to store used bowls that are returned.

Due to such restrictions, they can only wash their bowls after closing time.

Thus, it’s likely that they may run out of bowls for the day and be forced to give out takeaway bowls.

This will cut into their profits, especially since the average selling price for one of their desserts is just S$1.80.

So for the group that ordered just S$3.60 worth of desserts, giving them five extra bowls means they’d have to wash a total of seven bowls for S$3.60.

Customers urged to be reasonable with requests

Hence, Mr Lim wrote the Facebook post to share the difficulties of operating a stall and the hidden costs that customers may not know about.

He urged customers to be reasonable when making requests for extra items like chopsticks, chilli, bowl, sauces and plates.

They should take what they need and request only what is reasonable, he said.

Worse still, the “bullying” faced by hawkers is “depressing”, he added.

Understanding F&B operators’ difficulties

Singaporeans are known to be demanding customers, and many may feel that it’s their right to make requests since they’re paying.

However, it’s always good to be understanding of the difficulties that F&B operators and workers face and be aware that there’s usually a good reason for any refusal.

Above all, there’s no harm in being kinder and more reasonable in all our interactions with others.

