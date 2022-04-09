FairPrice Has Free Dates & Drinks For Muslim Shoppers At 60 Outlets

By now, we’ve probably gotten used to seeing FairPrice staff handing out dates and drinks to Muslim shoppers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

After all, they’ve been carrying out the initiative for 13 years and counting.

Now into its 14th year, FairPrice is continuing with the heartwarming gesture at 60 outlets islandwide.

Free dates at FairPrice 30 minutes before & after call to prayer

In a Facebook post on Friday (8 Apr), FairPrice shared briefly about their annual initiative.

To respect Muslim shoppers’ needs during the fasting month, they’re distributing complimentary dates, snacks, and drinks 30 minutes before and after the azan or call to prayer.

For those who are unfamiliar, the call to prayer in the evening sometime after 7pm or sunset marks the moment Muslims can break their fast.

Shoppers can approach an employee at a station with the sign “Iftar Snacks” set up there.

Though some shoppers like Twitter user @anygalien have had rather enthusiastic staff running up to them to hand them the goodies.

While they seemed to have received plain drinking water, dates, and a fudge bar, another outlet offered a whole bottle of milk coffee, based on this Facebook photo:

We guess what you get will depend on what’s available at each outlet.

Available at 60 outlets islandwide

If you can benefit from the initiative and will be shopping at FairPrice in the evening soon, note that the goodies will only be available at 60 outlets.

You may find the list of outlets across the island on their website here.

So those in need of a quick snack to break their fast at any of the above locations can simply look for a FairPrice staff member and seek assistance.

Kudos to FairPrice for being thoughtful

While the gesture may be a simple one, we’re sure many Muslim shoppers are always thankful that FairPrice has their well-being at heart.

Kudos to FairPrice for consistently looking out for all customers.

What are some of the cooler snacks or drinks you’ve seen on offer? Share your findings with us in the comments.

