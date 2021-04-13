60 FairPrice Outlets Give Free Dates, Milo & Other Snacks Throughout Ramadan

The fasting month of Ramadan is here, and Muslims all over the world are observing the occasion daily from sunrise till sunset.

Along for the ride is FairPrice, who for the 13th year running is providing free dates, snacks, and beverages like Milo to Muslim shoppers.

Hence, those who need to run a quick grocery errand around the time they have to break their fast need not worry.

Free dates & Milo at 60 FairPrice outlets islandwide

Since 2009, FairPrice has been distributing free beverages with dates or snacks to Muslim shoppers throughout Ramadan.

This year is no different, as they’ll be kickstarting the initiative from today (13 Apr 2021) till the last day of the fasting month on 12 May.

Between 30 minutes before and after the time to break fast, customers can collect the pre-packed dates and drinks themselves at designated booths. Remember to adhere to safe distancing rules while doing so.

Here’s a schedule with the breaking of fast timings for easy reference:

According to BERITAmediacorp, the bottled drinks include Milo, among other possible options.

The dates, snacks, and drinks will be available at the following outlets islandwide:

Wider range of halal products in store

In addition to the yearly initiative, FairPrice announced the expansion of their halal-certified offerings in a press release on Monday (12 Apr).

To date, stores islandwide have almost 7,200 halal-certified products, which is a whopping increase of nearly 1,500 from before.

26 outlets even house Halal Corners, with hot delicatessen products which are audited regularly.

FairPrice Foundation donates hampers to low-income families

In the spirit of the fasting month, the FairPrice Foundation will also be donating $20,000 and 100 hampers to Yayasan MENDAKI to help low-income Muslim households.

The money will largely go towards subsidising school fees and other academic programmes.

The hampers, meanwhile, contain essential food items like rice, oil, and noodles, to help the families get by.

Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad and Yayasan MENDAKI CEO Zuraidah Abdullah joined FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng in the packing of hampers yesterday (12 Apr).

Wishing all Muslims a blessed Ramadan

Since the fasting month is often a busy period for families, it’s heartening to see many community initiatives in full swing whenever Ramadan comes around.

Kudos to FairPrice too, for always chipping in to help.

Here’s wishing a blessed Ramadan ahead to all who observe the occasion.

