151 FairPrice stores to stay open on CNY Day 1, 35 outlets running 24 hours on CNY eve

151 out of 164 FairPrice stores to remain open on 1st day of CNY

Good news for anyone worried about running out of essentials on the first day of Chinese New Year (CNY) — FairPrice Group has confirmed that most of its stores will be open on 29 Jan, ensuring that all shoppers can get what they need.

In a press release issued on Tuesday (14 Jan), the supermarket chain announced that 151 of its 164 outlets will remain operational on the holiday.

Of these, 42 will offer 24-hour service, while 105 will close at 5pm.

FairPrice also extends store hours in lead-up to CNY

To help busy families in the days leading up to CNY, FairPrice is extending operating hours across its stores.

From 21 to 27 Jan, the following six FairPrice Xtra stores will stay open until 2am:

Parkway Parade

VivoCity

JEM

Kallang Wave

Changi Business Park

Hougang One

Additionally, 68 stores will operate 24 hours a day to give customers extra flexibility.

On CNY eve (28 Jan), 35 stores will continue round-the-clock service, and the remaining 128 stores will close at 5pm.

For those preparing large reunion dinners or picking up last-minute gifts, online orders will also be available throughout the festive period.

Deliveries on CNY eve will be made between 8am and 8pm, while deliveries on the first and second days of CNY will be at a reduced capacity.

All 164 FairPrice stores will return to normal operating hours on the second day of CNY (30 Jan).

For full details on FairPrice’s CNY store hours, visit the website here.

