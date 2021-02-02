Fake Covid-19 Vaccines Found By Chinese Police

Covid-19 vaccines are a highly sought-after commodity as many countries turn to it in hopes of ending the pandemic that has plagued us for more than a year.

However, like many products that are in high demand, it appears vaccines are also not immune to fakes.

Recently, the Chinese government reportedly confiscated 3,000 doses of counterfeit vaccine that were actually saline in syringes.

The criminal group was conducting business in multiple cities across different provinces.

Criminals operated across provinces

According to the Chinese news publisher Global Times, police in China has confiscated over 3,000 doses of fake Covid-19 vaccines reportedly meant to be exported overseas.

80 individuals were also arrested in connection to the counterfeit vaccines.

Apparently, the criminal activity took place in Beijing, Jiangsu and Shandong province, as well as other regions.

The faux vaccines were reportedly made by injecting harmless saline into pre-filled syringes.

Thankfully, all of them are said to have been tracked. However, their destinations have not been revealed.

Fake vaccines have no effect against Covid-19

Tao Lina, a vaccine expert in Shanghai, told Global Times that the fake vaccines would not offer protection against the coronavirus but wouldn’t have caused health problems either.

As such, she deduced that the suspects clearly wanted money but not to hurt people.

Despite this, such an act is still irresponsible since people around the world are depending on vaccines for protection against Covid-19.

Currently, China’s Ministry of Public Security is working on a campaign to crack down on fake vaccine smugglers and illegal vaccination.

Underhanded means of making money

It is chilling to know that people are willing to create fake vaccines to earn a quick buck at the expense of others. Thankfully, the ring has been exposed and their counterfeit products confiscated.

Let’s hope the confiscation and arrest serve as a deterrence for others thinking of resorting to such underhanded means to make money.

