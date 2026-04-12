95-year-old man dies after fall from height at Tampines condo, no foul play suspected

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A police blue tent was seen under a driveway shelter of the condo, with a hole in the roof of the shelter.

By - 13 Apr 2026, 12:57 am

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Elderly man found motionless at Tampines condo after fall from height

A 95-year-old man died last Friday (10 April) after falling from height at a condominium in Tampines.

Footage posted on TikTok showed a police blue tent set up under a driveway shelter of the condo.

Source: @michaelsegaren520 on TikTok

Several police officers seen at Tampines condo

The clip, which was posted on Friday and appeared to have been taken from the upper deck of a bus, showed the driveway cordoned off by the police.

Several police officers were at the scene, along with at least two police cars.

Source: @michaelsegaren520 on TikTok

The roof of the shelter also appeared to have a hole in it.

Source: @michaelsegaren520 on TikTok

Man pronounced dead at Tampines condo after fall from height

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of fall from height at about 4.50pm on 10 April.

A 95-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 51 Tampines Avenue 1 — the address of one of the blocks of the Tropica condo.

Source: Google Maps

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

  • National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)
  • SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 61-year-old woman found dead at Yishun block, case classified as unnatural death

61-year-old woman found dead at Yishun block, case classified as unnatural death

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Featured image adapted from @michaelsegaren520 on TikTok.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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