95-year-old man dies after fall from height at Tampines condo, no foul play suspected

Elderly man found motionless at Tampines condo after fall from height

A 95-year-old man died last Friday (10 April) after falling from height at a condominium in Tampines.

Footage posted on TikTok showed a police blue tent set up under a driveway shelter of the condo.

Several police officers seen at Tampines condo

The clip, which was posted on Friday and appeared to have been taken from the upper deck of a bus, showed the driveway cordoned off by the police.

Several police officers were at the scene, along with at least two police cars.

The roof of the shelter also appeared to have a hole in it.

Man pronounced dead at Tampines condo after fall from height

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of fall from height at about 4.50pm on 10 April.

A 95-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 51 Tampines Avenue 1 — the address of one of the blocks of the Tropica condo.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 61-year-old woman found dead at Yishun block, case classified as unnatural death

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Featured image adapted from @michaelsegaren520 on TikTok.