S’pore Family Of 40 Has Photoshoot For Grandmother’s Birthday, Captures Precious Moments Together

Family Of 40 Organises Photoshoot For Grandma’s Birthday

Taking pictures is one way to document special memories and also the people we hold dear.

For one family in Singapore, a photoshoot was their chance to capture precious moments while they still could.

Four generations of the family showed up for the event — from the grandmother to her great-grandchildren.

The Love Studios captured the joyous moments that followed through a TikTok clip.

Speaking to MS News, the studio and the family shared some high points of the photoshoot and their motivations behind it.

40 family members come together for photoshoot at Singapore studio

The Love Studios first posted about the family photoshoot on their Instagram and TikTok platforms.

Since posting, the studio’s TikTok clip has garnered over 148,000 views and for good reason.

The family members — 40 of them in total — had all turned up in perfectly coordinated outfits to make some wholesome memories.

As it turns out, the family finds joy in colour-coordinating their outfits for big events.

”The moment we decided on doing a photoshoot, we sat down and had our ‘family meeting’ on suitable colours,” said Raihanah, a member of the family.

They then decided on an earth-tone colour palette.

Raihanah told MS News that their mothers, the second generation, and grandmother were the most excited about the shoot.

So much so that they made an entire girls’ shopping trip out of it.

“They even went shopping together to make sure the colours matched!” she quipped.

Lively photoshoot was filled with joy & laughter

Based on the TikTok clips alone, the photoshoot itself seemed like a hoot.

While some clips showed the entire family posing and smiling sweetly for the camera, other moments were a bit more candid.

The children cheekily entertained themselves as the adults looked on adoringly.

Some of the family members cheered the others on when it was their time to shine.

As it turns out, one of The Love Studios crew’s favourite moments was the couples’ shots.

“Other family members would tease the couple being photographed as they were kissing or hugging, so the atmosphere was very heartwarming and fun,” they shared.

Naturally, there was laughter, applause, and smiles all around.

Raihanah credited their photographer, Malcolm, for his expertise in guiding and directing such a large and loud group.

“We had so much fun and laughter throughout the whole shoot,” said Raihanah.

“Towards the end of the shoot, as everyone got comfortable, we even managed to pose for [a] more silly and playful shot.”

Wanted to treasure the present through family photoshoot

The family had decided on the photoshoot in the first place to celebrate their grandmother’s birthday.

“As life is fleeting and our family is growing, we will never know what the future holds,” reflected Raihanah.

As such, they wanted to treasure the present and the time they have with each other.

“… the best way is to capture and hang it on our living room walls.”

With how the photos turned out, it’s not surprising if they are dearly cherished by future generations of the family in the years to come.

Hopefully, the family will keep creating joyous memories like this together.

Featured image courtesy of The Love Studios.