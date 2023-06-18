S’pore Fans Queue 5 Hours For BTS’ Suga Merch Despite Intense Heat, One Even Gets Sunburned

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fans Queue In Sweltering Heat For Hours To Grab BTS’ Suga Merch

When it comes to K-pop groups, the dedication of fans in Singapore knows no boundaries.

Most are willing to do nearly everything to show their support for their favourite members, as was witnessed over the weekend.

BTS member Suga performed on Friday (16 June) and Saturday (17 June) as part of his three-day concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

And to celebrate the occasion, fans willingly queued up in the sweltering heat for hours to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

Fans queue up for 5 hours to get BTS Suga merch

During the weekend, several fans posted TikTok videos describing the lengthy wait for the merchandise at the concert venue.

In one such video, the queue snaked to the other end of the venue, with many sitting down while they waited.

Posting about her experience to TikTok on 17 June, an OP shared that she and her friends had queued up for five hours.

After the long wait in pretty humid weather, they finally got their hands on all the merch they wanted.

The OP added in the comments that she joined the queue at 8am and left it at 1.30pm.

Fan gets sunburnt while waiting

A fan shared that she queued up for the merchandise at 11.45am on 16 June.

Her video shows the never-ending line stretching across the venue, with fans arriving in droves to collect the items.

The wait had been so long that she could host a giveaway.

The heat had even caused her to suffer sunburns. Thankfully, others noticed her plight and offered her food and water.

The fan was eventually able to make her purchases at 4.45pm — a staggering five hours later.

Sitting down immediately after, she shared that waiting in line for the merchandise had tired her.

Some fans unable to buy preferred merchandise

Their accounts have gained attention on TikTok, with other concert-goers sharing their similar experiences.

A user commented that she could not get the shirt she wanted despite waiting in line for five hours and 30 minutes.

The OP advised fans to arrive at the venue early to secure their preferred merchandise. Otherwise, they could get sold out.

In response to other queries, she shared that some concert-goers had gone so far as to queue up overnight.

Other users recommended her to stay hydrated, noting the day’s intense heat.

Head down to concert venue early today

Considering Singapore’s sweltering heat, queueing up for hours in such weather is no easy feat.

Despite the event’s chaos, we can certainly appreciate that fans remained civil to one another, helping out when necessary.

If you’re attending the concert today, stock up on additional food and water to remain healthy and hydrated for the event.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.