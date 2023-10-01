Far East Flora Opens 11-Storey Mall In Clementi, Has Café & Rooftop Sky Garden

Far East Flora Opens Vertical Nursery Along Clementi Road, Shop For Flowers & Plants In Aircon Comfort

When we think of visiting a plant nursery in Singapore, we usually expect to walk around in the sweltering outdoors, exposed to mosquitoes.

However, Far East Flora has turned that notion on its head, opening a new 11-storey mall in Clementi.

There, customers can shop for their gardening needs in air-conditioned comfort.

The building even has a café and rooftop sky garden.

Far East Flora Centre at Clementi includes basement & rooftop

According to a press release from the chain, the new Far East Flora Centre is Singapore’s first vertical flora centre.

Located on Clementi Road next to the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), the complex officially opened last Friday (29 Sep).

Visitors will be struck by the vast mall with greenery cascading out from its balconies.

In fact, the building is nine storeys high plus a basement and rooftop, adding up to 11 levels of a “floriculture retail and lifestyle destination”.

The aim is to move away from the wide-spread layout of a typical nursery and provide a one-stop shop for all kinds of customers.

Each floor of Far East Flora Centre at Clementi is distinctive

Each floor of the Far East Flora Centre has its distinctive features, according to the company, with 1,000 varieties of flowers and over 500 different types of plants on offer.

For example, the first floor has indoor plants, gardening tools and ornaments.

On level 2 is a wholesale market with a cold warehouse for flowers, fruits and vegetables.

There’s also a Pet Lovers Centre where one can procure food and playthings for our beloved furbabies.

In the basement, colourful flowering plants can be found.

And in the rooftop sky garden, customers can find larger outdoor plants and trees that require more sunlight, as well as herbs and edibles.

The rooftop also offers a “perfect communal place” for people to “immerse themselves in outdoor nature” or view the surrounding area, Far East Flora said.

On-site café serves up hearty meals

No megamall experience in Singapore is complete without food, and Far East Flora Centre certainly doesn’t disappoint in this regard.

In what might be Singapore’s first eatery located in a nursery, its on-site café named F’east serves up hearty meals for hungry shoppers.

Its food offerings include pasta, steak, fish & chips, croissant breakfast sandwiches and desserts like hotcakes and croffles.

Mall makes use of renewable energy.

While 80% of Far East Flora Centre is sheltered, that doesn’t mean it’s an energy-guzzling behemoth — turns out that the mall is green in more than one way.

For example, high-volume, low-speed fans are installed across the premises to reduce the mall’s dependence on aircon. The building is also lighted up with energy-efficient LED lights.

There are even solar panels on the rooftop for a source of renewable energy.

As for the large amount of water needed for the plants, a rain harvesting system helps provide much of it, while an automated rainwater recycling and self-irrigation system ensures most of their water isn’t wasted.

Integrating nature in a mall

Whether you’ve green fingers or not, perhaps it’s time to pay a visit to this new landmark — if only to see how Far East Flora has managed to seamlessly integrate nature with the comfort of an indoor environment in humid Singapore.

Here’s some details to note if you’re heading down.

Far East Flora Centre

Address: 435 Clementi Road, Singapore 599873

Opening hours: 8am to 9pm, daily

Nearest MRT station: King Albert Park

Featured image adapted from Gwendolyn Clare Thong on Facebook and courtesy of Far East Flora.