Passer-By Helps Father & Daughter Stranded & Pushing Motorcycle Along Malaysian Highway

Many of us are often so caught up in our own worlds that we don’t notice when people around us are in need of help.

But on Thursday (3 Mar), one Malaysian netizen spotted a father and daughter stranded along the Lebuhraya KESAS (Shah Alam Expressway) in Selangor while pushing their motorcycle.

She later took to Facebook to recount the incident, sharing that she decided to lend them a helping hand.

Source

The netizen hoped that the incident will inspire more people to reach out to others in their time of need.

Father & daughter stranded on highway on 3 Mar

According to the Facebook post, the netizen was on her way home when she saw the father and daughter along the highway.

She couldn’t stop due to oncoming traffic but looking at the long stretch of road ahead, she wondered how long it would take the father and his daughter to reach their destination on foot.

The netizen then made a U-turn to find them. 8 minutes later, she managed to track them down.

The father-daughter duo revealed that their motorcycle needed engine oil to kick-start their engine.

The netizen then offered to give them a ride to the nearest petrol station to buy oil and bring them back to the highway to refuel.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

However, the father declined her offer, insisting they could make it there on their own.

The netizen responded by saying that even if he didn’t need the help, his young daughter would, to which the father said he had no money.

Passer-by gives father & daughter a lift

When asked whether anyone else had offered to help, the father told her that he declined them as he had no money. He was hoping to restart his motorcycle once the engine had warmed up.

The netizen then changed tack and offered to loan him money for the engine oil instead. This moved the father and he immediately burst into tears.

Thanking the good Samaritan profusely, he finally agreed to let her give them a lift.

As it was late at night, it took the netizen a few stops before finding a petrol station that was still open.

During the search, the netizen had the chance to delve deeper into the duo’s situation and what got them here.

It turned out that they were visiting from their hometown of Malacca, a state bordering Selangor. Sadly, a family member had passed on and they were in town to pay respects.

Source

When the netizen found them, they were on their way back home, only to run into the misfortune of running out of engine oil.

Even with a functioning motorcycle, father-daughter had a long way to go as the distance between the Shah Alam Expressway and Malacca spans roughly 161km. For context, Singapore’s coastline is 193km long.

Woman successfully helps father restart motorcycle

Once the netizen found a petrol station, they were able to find engine oil and complete their mission of restarting the motorcycle.

She recounted her joy of seeing the father revving up the engine, relieved by the fact that she could help.

Reflecting on why the father had been so adamant in resisting help, she thought about how the family had endured so much.

He might have wanted to persevere and set a good example for his daughter by not simply accepting money from strangers.

That was perhaps the reason why the father broke down upon her request to lend them money, as this to him was the most dignified arrangement between both parties.

Hope she inspires more people to help others

The netizen ended her post with the hope that everyone will be more generous in finding their own ways to help those in need.

Whether it’s simply the gift of your company or something much more extravagant, we can all find ways to make a difference within our means.

Hopefully, the netizen’s actions inspire more individuals to reach out to those around them who might need a helping hand too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Unsplash.