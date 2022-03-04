Kind Lady Keeps Uncle Stuck In HDB Lift Company

An irrational fear that some Singaporeans may have is getting stuck in an HDB lift. While a hundred horrifying scenarios may start playing in your mind, getting out of the sticky situation requires a calm demeanour.

Thankfully for this uncle, a kind lady was there to reassure him and call for help when he got stuck.

Source

In a video posted on Facebook, she stayed with him throughout the ordeal and waited until help arrived.

They then shared a wholesome moment, exchanging greetings as the uncle thanked her for keeping him company.

Kind lady tells stuck uncle in lift not to worry

The video posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Friday (4 Mar) shows an uncle stuck in an HDB lift.

Only visible through a small window, the uncle communicated with the lady from the lift, which had seemingly stopped midway between the first and second floor.

Source

While comforting the uncle and telling him to stay calm, the lady who likely happened to be there at the time, called for emergency services to help free the uncle.

She then stayed and kept him company throughout his ordeal, repeatedly assuring him that things were going to be okay and that there was no need to worry.

Serviceman pries open lift doors to free uncle

The video then cuts to a serviceman in a neon jacket loitering around the lift lobby. He was seemingly in a call with someone, presumably to disable the locks on the doors.

After receiving the green light, the serviceman unlocked a few bolts on the door and pried them open.

Source

Keeping the doors ajar with his foot, he finally opened the next layer of doors, disabling them altogether.

Source

Finally, the uncle was able to step out and he gingerly did so before excitedly waving at the lady who had been keeping him company.

Source

He then made his way quickly to her and exchanged greetings. He thanked her for calling the serviceman over and said it was scary being stuck in the lift all alone.

The video ends as they walked up a flight of stairs.

Call the 24-hour lift rescue line if you’re ever stuck

Thankfully, the uncle was able to escape the stuck lift unscathed. Kudos to the kind lady for sticking by him during his stressful situation.

Let’s hope they remain good friends and neighbours.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, do call the 24-hour lift rescue line at 1800-275-5555.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.