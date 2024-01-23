Fatin Amira ‘Taking A Break’ From Hosting Mediacorp Suria Show After Video Of Alleged Affair

Fatin Amira Takes Break From Hosting ‘Manja’ After Video Of Alleged Affair With Sofian Roslan

Last Saturday (20 Jan), a video of local TV presenter and actress Nurul Aini’s husband Sofian Roslan at a hotel with another woman went viral, sending shockwaves across Singapore.

Rumours quickly swirled, alleging that the woman in the video is Mediacorp host and actress Fatin Amira.

In the wake of the rumours, Mediacorp announced that Fatin Amira will be taking a two-week ‘break’ from hosting the latest season of Mediacorp Suria’s lifestyle show ‘Manja’.

Fatin Amira on 2-week break after alleged affair

According to BERITA Mediacorp, Mediacorp issued a media statement on Monday (22 Jan) announcing Fatin Amira’s two-week break from ‘Manja.’

This explained why she didn’t appear in the 22 Jan episode. She will also not be making an appearance in next Monday’s (29 Jan) episode.

Fatin Amira joined the show as one of four hosts in its eighth season which started from 8 May 2023.

A new addition to the series, her cohosts are Natasha Faisal, Iskandar Shah and Zhin Sadali.

Video of alleged affair went viral on 20 Jan

The viral TikTok video which netizens claim feature her and Nurul Aini’s husband Sofian Roslan showed a man and a woman getting into a parked car.

The footage subsequently cut to them entering a hotel lobby, where a sign indicated the location to be Capri By Fraser China Square.

The duo then returned to the car separately, where they appeared to share a kiss before driving off.

Nurul Aini has since issued a statement via social media addressing the viral video.

She wrote that it’s a difficult time for her family and requested for understanding and privacy.

Her husband Sofian, meanwhile, posted a statement admitting his wrongdoing on Instagram, which is now private.

Confessing that he “faltered” and “lost [his] way”, he apologised to Nurul Aini and his family, friends, clients, followers, and everyone affected by the situation. The realtor similarly requested space for his family to heal.

Fatin Amira has yet to publicly address reports of the alleged affair, although she has set her Instagram page to private following the video going viral.

She has also yet to respond to MS News‘ request for comments. MS News has reached out to Mediacorp.

